Watch now: James Carnie commit watch, Frankie Fidler picks UNO and more on the Prep Zone Report
Watch now: James Carnie commit watch, Frankie Fidler picks UNO and more on the Prep Zone Report

Get the latest Nebraska high school sports news in this episode of the Nebraska Prep Zone Report, sponsored by MD West One, featuring The World-Herald's Jake Anderson and World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter.

The guys preview the upcoming decision for Norris tight end James Carnie, including which schools are still in the mix, where he fits best and more. Plus a look at what Bellevue West's Frankie Fidler brings to UNO men's basketball and the best games from week seven of Nebraska high school football. 

Check out the video podcast at the top of the page.

Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, check it out on Google Play Music, find it on Spotify or grab this link for pretty much everything else. Also, find Mike on Twitter, plus leave us a comment on The World-Herald Facebook page.

Just want to listen to the MP3? You can get that below.

