Watch now: James Carnie commit watch, Frankie Fidler picks UNO and more on the Prep Zone Report

Get the latest Nebraska high school sports news in this episode of the Nebraska Prep Zone Report, sponsored by MD West One , featuring The World-Herald's Jake Anderson and World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter .

The guys preview the upcoming decision for Norris tight end James Carnie, including which schools are still in the mix, where he fits best and more. Plus a look at what Bellevue West's Frankie Fidler brings to UNO men's basketball and the best games from week seven of Nebraska high school football.