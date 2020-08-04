You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Mike Sautter's Coaches Corner with Elkhorn boys basketball coach Benji Hoegh
0 comments
VIDEO

Watch now: Mike Sautter's Coaches Corner with Elkhorn boys basketball coach Benji Hoegh

Only $5 for 5 months

Each week on Coaches Corner, World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter is joined by a Nebraska high school coach to discuss the intricacies and challenges of the profession.

On today's episode, sponsored by My Game Day Collections, Sautter is joined by Elkhorn boys basketball coach Benji Hoegh.

They discuss the importance of multi-sport athletes to Elkhorn athletics, moving back to Class B from A and how that suits the program. Plus how the Antlers will handle expectations after a trip to state last season.

Click here for more Nebraska high school recruiting news.

Photos: Nebraska high school coaches of the year since 1995

Every boys and girls Nebraska high school coach of the year named by The World-Herald since 1995.

1 of 50

mike.sautter@owh.com, ​402-444-1335, Twitter.com/MikeSautterOWH

0 comments

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News