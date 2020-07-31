You are the owner of this article.
Watch now: Mike Sautter's Coaches Corner with Elkhorn North girls basketball coach Ann Prince
VIDEO

Each week on Coaches Corner, World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter is joined by a Nebraska high school coach to discuss the intricacies and challenges of the profession.

On today's episode, sponsored by My Game Day Collections, Sautter is joined by Elkhorn North girls basketball coach Ann Prince.

They discuss the challenges of building a program from scratch, how the girls have responded to being back in the gym as a whole team, what type of culture is she hoping to build at Elkhorn North, being the parent and coach of budding star Britt Prince and more.

Click here for more Nebraska high school recruiting news.

mike.sautter@owh.com, ​402-444-1335, Twitter.com/MikeSautterOWH

