Each week on Coaches Corner, World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter is joined by a Nebraska high school coach to discuss the intricacies and challenges of the profession.
On today's episode, sponsored by My Game Day Collections, Sautter is joined by Grand Island Central Catholic boys basketball coach Tino Martinez.
They discuss the team Martinez has coming back next season, and they also talk about next year's Heartland Hoops Classic and some of his favorite moments from that event over the years.
Click here for more Nebraska high school recruiting news.
