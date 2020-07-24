You are the owner of this article.
Watch now: Mike Sautter's Coaches Corner with Omaha North's Thomas Liechti
Watch now: Mike Sautter's Coaches Corner with Omaha North's Thomas Liechti

Each week on Coaches Corner, World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter is joined by a Nebraska high school coach to discuss the intricacies and challenges of the profession.

On today's episode, sponsored by My Game Day Collections, Sautter is joined by Omaha North boys basketball coach and football assistant coach Thomas Liechti.

They discuss the late start to the summer and how has his team adjusted, plus how the Vikings will replace Wal Chuol. They also talk about the outlook for the Omaha North football team.

