Watch now: Mike Sautter's Coaches Corner with Omaha Westside's Jim Simons

Each week on Coaches Corner, World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter is joined by a Nebraska high school coach to discuss the intricacies and challenges of the profession.
On today's episode, sponsored by My Game Day Collections, Sautter is joined by Omaha Westside boys basketball coach Jim Simons.
They discuss losing three key seniors from last year's semifinal team. How do the Warriors replace that productivity? How Westside has been able to win without ideal size or post players and why the Warriors play fast and always have good shooters. A look at Chandler Meeks and Reggie Thomas, who are now juniors. They have played key roles since freshman and are likely gong to need to do even more next year. Plus, Westside replacing its gym floor for the first time since the 1980s and Simon talks about some of the top games he's been a part of as a coach.
