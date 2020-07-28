Watch now: Mike Sautter's Coaches Corner with Omaha Westside's Jim Simons

They discuss losing three key seniors from last year's semifinal team. How do the Warriors replace that productivity? How Westside has been able to win without ideal size or post players and why the Warriors play fast and always have good shooters. A look at Chandler Meeks and Reggie Thomas, who are now juniors. They have played key roles since freshman and are likely gong to need to do even more next year. Plus, Westside replacing its gym floor for the first time since the 1980s and Simon talks about some of the top games he's been a part of as a coach.