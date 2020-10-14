Watch now: Prep Zone Report: State softball preview, advancing the Class A football bracket release

Get the latest Nebraska high school sports news in this episode of the Nebraska Prep Zone Report, sponsored by MD West One , featuring The World-Herald's Jake Anderson and World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter .

The guys discuss the top storylines heading into the Nebraska high school state softball tournament, including Papillion-La Vista's record-setting streak, Bellevue East's first appearance and more. They also advance the Class A football bracket release scheduled for Saturday, how the teams will be seeded and more, plus the latest recruiting news and top matchups of the week.