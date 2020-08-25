 Skip to main content
Watch now: Sam McKewon joins the Prep Zone Report to discuss recruiting news, Super Six and more
PODCASTS

Get the latest Nebraska high school sports news in this episode of the Nebraska Prep Zone Report, sponsored by MD West One, featuring The World-Herald's Jake Anderson and World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter.

The guys are joined by The World-Herald's Sam McKewon to discuss Omaha Westside's Koby Bretz committing to Nebraska football, Millard North's Hunter Sallis releasing his top 12, the annual Super Six, plus the recruiting scene in the state of Nebraska and much more.

Check out the video podcast at the top of the page.

Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, check it out on Google Play Music, find it on Spotify or grab this link for pretty much everything else. Also, find Mike on Twitter, plus leave us a comment on The World-Herald Facebook page.

Just want to listen to the MP3? You can get that below.

