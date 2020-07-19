You are the owner of this article.
Waverly wrestler Evan Canoyer commits to Cornell
WRESTLING

Waverly wrestler Evan Canoyer commits to Cornell

20200720_spo_canoyer

Damen Pape of Hastings controls Evan Canoyer of Waverly during the Class B championship match in 2019.

 AARON BECKMAN/THE GRAND ISLAND INDEPENDENT

Waverly senior Evan Canoyer has committed to Cornell. The 2020 170-pound Class B state champion announced his decision via Twitter on Sunday night. ​

“They have a really good wrestling program, and I will get a good degree out there,” Canoyer said. “That combination just felt right to me. I feel like I would regret passing that up if I didn’t choose Cornell.”

A month ago, Canoyer named some of Division I wrestling’s elite in his top five schools. He held offers from Virginia, North Carolina State, Iowa State and Stanford prior to the Cardinal cutting their program earlier this month.

“It was really all four of them,” he said of the decision. “They all had plusses that other schools didn’t.”

In college, Canoyer is likely to start out at 165 pounds and work his way up to 174.

In the offseason, he wrestles with some of Nebraska’s best at MWC Wrestling Academy. Some of the wrestlers in the the room are former Millard South state champion Isaac Trumble, former Lincoln East state champion Max Mayfield, former Omaha Burke state champion Jakason Burks, former Omaha Skutt state champion Nic Stoltenberg, Millard South state champion Conor Knopic, two-time Bellevue East state champion Garrett Grice and Central City state champion Dyson Kunz.

mike.sautter@owh.com, ​402-444-1335, Twitter.com/MikeSautterOWH

