Waverly wrestler Evan Canoyer commits to Cornell

Waverly senior Evan Canoyer has committed to Cornell. The 2020 170-pound Class B state champion announced his decision via Twitter on Sunday night.
“They have a really good wrestling program, and I will get a good degree out there,” Canoyer said. “That combination just felt right to me. I feel like I would regret passing that up if I didn’t choose Cornell.”
A month ago, Canoyer named some of Division I wrestling’s elite in his top five schools. He held offers from Virginia, North Carolina State, Iowa State and Stanford prior to the Cardinal cutting their program earlier this month.
“It was really all four of them,” he said of the decision. “They all had plusses that other schools didn’t.”
In college, Canoyer is likely to start out at 165 pounds and work his way up to 174.
In the offseason, he wrestles with some of Nebraska’s best at MWC Wrestling Academy. Some of the wrestlers in the the room are former Millard South state champion Isaac Trumble, former Lincoln East state champion Max Mayfield, former Omaha Burke state champion Jakason Burks, former Omaha Skutt state champion Nic Stoltenberg, Millard South state champion Conor Knopic, two-time Bellevue East state champion Garrett Grice and Central City state champion Dyson Kunz.
Division I basketball and football recruits in Nebraska for the 2021 class
Football: Avante Dickerson, Omaha Westside
Football: Keagan Johnson, Bellevue West
Football: Teddy Prochazka, Elkhorn South
Football: Heinrich Haarberg, Kearney Catholic
Football: Koby Bretz, Omaha Westside
Football: AJ Rollins, Omaha Creighton Prep
Football: James Carnie, Norris
Football: Nolan Gorczyca, Omaha Roncalli
Football: Cade Haberman, Omaha Westside
Football: TJ Urban, Millard South
Football: Gannon Gragert, Elkhorn
Football: Makhi Nelson-Douglas, Elkhorn South
Football: Cole Payton, Omaha Westside
Football: Hunter Push, Omaha North
Football: James Conway, Millard West
Football: Mike Leatherdale, Wayne
Football: Tommy McEvoy, Clarkson-Leigh
Football: Sam Scott, Omaha North
Football: Isaac Zatechka, Elkhorn South
Boys Basketball: Chucky Hepburn, Bellevue West
Boys Basketball: Hunter Sallis, Millard North
Boys Basketball: Frankie Fidler, Bellevue West
Boys basketball: Jadin Johnson, Millard North
Boys basketball: Saint Thomas, Millard North
Girls Basketball: Allison Weidner, Humphrey St. Francis
Girls Basketball: Aanaya Harris, Omaha Burke
Girls Basketball: Grace Cave, Weeping Water
Girls Basketball: Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X
Girls Basketball: Kaysia Woods, Lincoln High
Girls Basketball: Nyanuar Pal, Omaha Central
mike.sautter@owh.com, 402-444-1335, Twitter.com/MikeSautterOWH
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!