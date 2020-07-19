Waverly wrestler Evan Canoyer commits to Cornell

Waverly senior Evan Canoyer has committed to Cornell. The 2020 170-pound Class B state champion announced his decision via Twitter on Sunday night. ​

“They have a really good wrestling program, and I will get a good degree out there,” Canoyer said. “That combination just felt right to me. I feel like I would regret passing that up if I didn’t choose Cornell.”

A month ago, Canoyer named some of Division I wrestling’s elite in his top five schools. He held offers from Virginia, North Carolina State, Iowa State and Stanford prior to the Cardinal cutting their program earlier this month.

“It was really all four of them,” he said of the decision. “They all had plusses that other schools didn’t.”

In college, Canoyer is likely to start out at 165 pounds and work his way up to 174.