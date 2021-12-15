Weather spoils signing day ceremonies for top recruits in Omaha and Bellevue

“It was good to finally meet all of them and topping it off with Venables," he said. Jeff Lebby is coming over from Ole Miss to be offensive coordinator.

“Ole Miss, last year they didn’t really have a lot of athletic tight ends like me," Helms said. “But (Lebby) is best friends with (Finley) and I think that’s going to play a big part.”

Once Lincoln Riley announced his departure, Helms said he took a round of calls from schools hoping he’d re-open his recruitment. Missouri, Michigan State, Iowa, Baylor, Iowa State and Nebraska were among them.

“They all hit me up the same day, asking me where my head was," he said. “I told them I was going to be patient. I had committed to the program. The coaches were a part of it, but they really weren’t the main reason why I committed there.”

Both Helms and Riley-Ducker are graduating early and will enroll in college for the second semester.

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.