 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Westside's Avante Dickerson commits to Oregon
1 comment
alert top story
FOOTBALL

Westside's Avante Dickerson commits to Oregon

{{featured_button_text}}
Avante Dickerson

Omaha Westside's Avante Dickerson is the state's No. 1 recruit for the 2021 class.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

The top-rated college football prospect in the state for the 2021 recruiting cycle is headed to the Pac-12.

Omaha Westside cornerback Avante Dickerson committed to Oregon on Wednesday. He announced his decision on 247Sports’ signing day show.

The 6-foot, 170-pound Dickerson was a consensus four-star prospect and the No. 49 player in the country, according to ESPN. He joins an Oregon recruiting class that is among the nation’s top five overall.

Nebraska was one of Dickerson’s finalists. So was Minnesota, where Dickerson was committed from April 17 to Jan. 24.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Huskers have two scholarships remaining for their 2021 class.

» Get the full story later today on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's edition of The World-Herald

All-Nebraska football through the years

1 comment

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert