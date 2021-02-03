Westside's Avante Dickerson commits to Oregon

The top-rated college football prospect in the state for the 2021 recruiting cycle is headed to the Pac-12.

Omaha Westside cornerback Avante Dickerson committed to Oregon on Wednesday. He announced his decision on 247Sports’ signing day show.

The 6-foot, 170-pound Dickerson was a consensus four-star prospect and the No. 49 player in the country, according to ESPN. He joins an Oregon recruiting class that is among the nation’s top five overall.

Nebraska was one of Dickerson’s finalists. So was Minnesota, where Dickerson was committed from April 17 to Jan. 24.

The Huskers have two scholarships remaining for their 2021 class.

