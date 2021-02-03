Westside's Avante Dickerson signs with Oregon, where he'll have 'a chance to ball out'

“They play three or four corners and it’s the Pac-12, they give you a chance to ball out,” said Dickerson, who also took a trip to Minneapolis. “They throw a lot. I’m trying to get that ball in my hands and hopefully get to the NFL draft.”

In picking Oregon, he’ll separate from his best friend, Westside’s Koby Bretz, who is headed to Nebraska to play safety. Dickerson said he told Bretz on Tuesday of his decision.

“Obviously he wanted me to go to Nebraska, because we’re best friends, but at the end of the day you’ve got to do what’s best for you,” Dickerson said.

Dickerson kept his recruiting process much quieter than most prospects, granting few interviews and few insights to anyone outside his mother, Nicole Graham, who was Dickerson’s primary confidant during the recruiting journey.

Graham said Dickerson handled his recruitment “very humbly.” It was “very hard” to decommit from Minnesota — which Dickerson did Jan. 24 — because of the “great relationship” the family had built with Gopher coaches.