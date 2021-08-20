Whether it's Nebraska or Creighton, Virginia or Gonzaga, Isaac Traudt just wants 'the best fit'

Though the big fish loom, Traudt said he has “great relationships” with those two home-state staffs. He might visit both again — he hasn’t officially visited Creighton yet — but he’s also waiting to see how the recruiting trail plays out before he makes concrete plans.

“I’m not really planning anything yet,” Traudt said. “I’m not quite sure what's going to happen in the next couple weeks with commitments and everything with other kids. So we're kind of gonna wait out with that a little bit, maybe set a couple up in September or October.”

In the meantime, he’s preparing for his senior season at Grand Island, where Traudt says the state championship is his standard for success. He’s been working on “everything” this summer. Shooting, ball-handling, finishing. Traudt watches Jayson Tatum and Kevin Durant closely. He knows he has to be a three-level scorer if he wants to fulfill his NBA dreams.

He’ll have to be a versatile defender too, which is why Traudt is lifting weights four times a week and trying to improve his lateral quickness. He feels comfortable guarding small and power forwards, but he wants to improve at switching onto smaller, quicker guards and taller, bulkier bigs.

“Just trying to become the best all-around player I can be,” Traudt said.