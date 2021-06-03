With offers from Nebraska and Florida State, Bellevue West QB Daniel Kaelin set for busy June

LINCOLN — After collecting scholarship offers from Nebraska and Florida State on Monday, 2024 Bellevue West quarterback Daniel Kaelin has a busy month of football camps, visits and workouts in front of him.
The calendar includes a trip to Memorial Stadium on June 18, Kaelin told The World-Herald on Thursday. Kaelin (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) will throw at the Friday Night Lights camp that evening so Husker quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco can get an up-close look at a quarterback who's thrown 18 varsity passes at Bellevue West.
“I definitely want to go down there and throw it around a little bit,” said Kaelin, who considers himself an athletic pocket passer. “(Verduzco) knows I’m going to get bigger, faster, stronger. I’ve got a little bit to grow.”
Kaelin has already visited Iowa State and participated in a camp there this week. He’ll head to the Lindenwood University Mega Camp near St. Louis on Friday, then visit Florida State on Saturday and Sunday, working out at FSU’s camp on Sunday. Kaelin’s other stops include North Carolina (June 12), Vanderbilt (June 13), Oklahoma (June 26) and Kansas State (June 27).
It’s a full month that Kaelin has been preparing for since the sixth grade, when he switched from receiver to quarterback after his mom, Teresa, showed him a quarterback camp flyer.
“I just loved it the instant I started playing quarterback,” Kaelin said. “I’ve done it ever since. There’s just something special about playing quarterback and being the leader of the team.”
Kaelin has been training for years with former UNO quarterback John Teigland — who works at the Warren Academy — and got involved with the QB Collective program this year. In January, Kaelin contacted former Iowa State quarterback Sage Rosenfels, who lives in the Omaha area and forwarded Kaelin’s name to staff members connected to the QB Collective. Kaelin got an invite to the QB Collective’s underclassman camp — run by former NFL coaches — and impressed enough that one of the camp coaches reached out to Florida State.
“It’s high quality, high competition,” Kaelin said of the QB Collective experience. “You’re always throwing against the best quarterbacks.”
He said 50 coaches from power-conference schools have followed him on Twitter in recent days. Penn State is one school showing interest, he said.
Teresa is helping him manage the attention and schedule. Camps are competitive and rarely come with a lot of repetitions.
“You’ve got to make the most of every rep, but the biggest thing for me to make sure I’m being myself and performing to the best of my ability,” Kaelin said. “Throw the ball well, try to be high-character, high-energy, meeting the coaches, being familiar with them.”
He said meeting NU’s coaches is high on his to-do list. So is throwing in front of Verduzco.
“It’d be good to work with him,” Kaelin said.