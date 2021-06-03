With offers from Nebraska and Florida State, Bellevue West QB Daniel Kaelin set for busy June

Kaelin has been training for years with former UNO quarterback John Teigland — who works at the Warren Academy — and got involved with the QB Collective program this year. In January, Kaelin contacted former Iowa State quarterback Sage Rosenfels, who lives in the Omaha area and forwarded Kaelin’s name to staff members connected to the QB Collective. Kaelin got an invite to the QB Collective’s underclassman camp — run by former NFL coaches — and impressed enough that one of the camp coaches reached out to Florida State.

“It’s high quality, high competition,” Kaelin said of the QB Collective experience. “You’re always throwing against the best quarterbacks.”

He said 50 coaches from power-conference schools have followed him on Twitter in recent days. Penn State is one school showing interest, he said.

Teresa is helping him manage the attention and schedule. Camps are competitive and rarely come with a lot of repetitions.

“You’ve got to make the most of every rep, but the biggest thing for me to make sure I’m being myself and performing to the best of my ability,” Kaelin said. “Throw the ball well, try to be high-character, high-energy, meeting the coaches, being familiar with them.”