Zane Flores, Gretna's sophomore QB, already has the attention of college coaches

Flores spent the summer working with his Gretna teammates and coaching staff. He's also put in extra work at the Warren Academy with the area's high-profile recruits, and that's helped his confidence.

He got an opportunity to learn from TCU quarterback and Council Bluffs Lewis Central grad Max Duggan and Omaha Westside senior quarterback Cole Payton, a North Dakota State commit.

“I think he’s a great dude and it was a lot of fun working with him,” Payton said of Flores. “What stood out to me was his footwork and mechanics. He’s so advanced for only being a sophomore.”

That trio also threw passes to Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant, an Omaha South grad, and Lewis Central's Thomas Fidone, a highly ranked Nebraska commit.

“That was really cool,” Flores said. "They are all really supportive and they just helped me. If I was doing something wrong they would tell me to try something that might work better. They came every day and just gave 100%. They never walked through things and they always had a positive mindset about things. They made me better.”

Flores also has a quiet confidence, which is something he shares in common with Duggan and Payton. They're all laid-back and humble with a go-to-work mindset.