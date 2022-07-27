Red team rallies to win the Nebraska Coaches Association all-star softball game

LINCOLN — For seven of the nine innings in Wednesday’s Nebraska Coaches Association all-star softball game, the Red team didn’t get a hit.

They made up for it with nine combined in the sixth and ninth innings, which helped lead to the Red's 8-7 victory over the Blue team in front of 461 at Bowlin Stadium.

“This is a great group of kids,” Red coach Bill Heard of Gretna said. “They just stayed with it and didn’t let those deficits get them down.”

Blue pitchers had a no-hitter through five innings. Only one Red batter reached base, and that came on an error.

Meanwhile, the Blues built a 4-0 lead.

Alexandra Stoner (Papillion-La Vista) hit a two-out homer in the bottom of the first before a three-run third. A walk to Campbell Petrick (Lincoln East) forced in a run, then Claire Thompson (Wilber-Clatonia) drove in another with a fielder's choice before an RBI single by Tayler Braun (Columbus).

Then the Reds found some offense in the sixth.

With two outs, Atiana Rodriguez (Bellevue East) clubbed a single to deep center field to drive in a run. But she and Jenna Marshall (Gretna) raced in to score after the ball got past the outfielder to give the Reds a 5-4 lead.

The Blues would answer in the seventh, taking the lead back on Daisy Lowther's (Bennington) two-run homer.

“Any time when there’s so much good competition on the field it’s hard to put rallies like that together,” Blue coach Ashley Speak said. “There were a ton of really good athletes all over this field.”

And the Reds had one more rally left in the top of the ninth.

Mary Chvatal ripped a two-run single to tie the game, then scored what turned out to the winning run on an error.

Macy Sabatka (Neumann) earned the save for the Reds, retiring the Blues in order with a pair of infield popouts and a ground ball out to shortstop in the ninth.

Red ........ 000 005 003—8 9 4

White ..... 103 000 300—7 11 4

W: Bailey Selvage. L: Daisy Lowther. S: Macy Sabatka. 2B: R, Taylor Fritz. B, Lowther. HR: B, Alexandria Stoner, Lowther.

Honoring a SkyHawk

Paige Roessner was honored before the game.

Roessner, who committed suicide in March after helping lead Omaha Skutt to its second consecutive Class B state championship, was represented by her parents Jason and Barb on the field in pregame introductions.

Barb Roessner was wearing the No. 15 jersey her daughter had been selected to wear for the Red team.