Relive state championship day for Nebraska state baseball, Class A and D state track

Look back at Thursday's state championships in Nebraska state baseball, Class A and D state track through the lens of World-Herald photojournalists.
Led by Christian Hobbs' three-run homer, Millard South defeated Millard West to win its first Class A state title in 41 years.
Beatrice defeated Norris to capture the program's first baseball title at Class B state tournament.
The Fremont and Sterling girls teams each captured their programs' first titles, while the Elkhorn South boys captured their first Class A title and Osceola won its first boys title since 2003 at the
state track and field meet.
Chris Machian, Anna Reed, Lily Smith and Savannah Hamm captured all the action from start to finish.
Photos: Nebraska state baseball championship games
Millard South's Blake Stenger jumps on top of the dog pile after winning the state championships at Haymarket Park on Thursday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Brayson Mueller catches a ball against Beatrice during the Class B baseball title game on Thursday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Eaden Holt reacts after scoring a run against Beatrice during the Class B baseball title game on Thursday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Eaden Holt dives to grab a ball as Beatrice's Adam DeBoer runs to second base during the Class B baseball title game on Thursday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Eaden Holt throws to first base against Beatrice during the Class B baseball title game on Thursday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Beatrice's Deegan Nelson throws to first base against Norris during the Class B baseball title game on Thursday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Bryson Schultz pitches against Beatrice during the Class B baseball title game on Thursday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Beatrice's Max Reis catches a hit in against Norris during the Class B baseball title game on Thursday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Kale Fountain hits against Beatrice during the Class B baseball title game on Thursday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Beatrice's Caleb Jobman catches a ball to tag Norris' Kale Consbruck out during the Class B baseball title game on Thursday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Jagger Amend has his hair tousled by teammate after scoring a run against Beatrice during the Class B baseball title game on Thursday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Beatrice's Caleb Jobman catches a ball at first base from Qwin Zabokrtsky during the Class B baseball title game on Thursday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Beatrice's Jaxson Blackburn tries to slide past catcher Ryan Gouldin.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Eaden Holt dives while attempting to catch a ball against Beatrice during the Class B baseball title game on Thursday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Beatrice fans and players cheer as Beatrice's Max Reis touches third base during the Class B baseball title game on Thursday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Beatrice players celebrate after defeating Norris during the Class B baseball title game on Thursday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Beatrice players dogpile near the pitcher's mound after defeating Norris during the Class B baseball title game on Thursday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Beatrice players celebrate a run against Norris during the Class B baseball title game on Thursday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Jagger Amend reacts after scoring a run against Beatrice during the Class B baseball title game on Thursday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Colton Wahlstrom pitches against Beatrice during the Class B baseball title game on Thursday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Cade Owens runs safely to third at Haymarket Park on Thursday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Caden Blair cheers for their out at home at Haymarket Park on Thursday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Christian Hobbs cheers after hitting a home run at Haymarket Park on Thursday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Caden Blair is congratulated by teammates after winning the first game against Millard West at Haymarket Park on Thursday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Devin Jones slides safely back into first at Haymarket Park on Thursday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Kyan Lodice catches a pop fly in the sixth inning at Haymarket Park on Thursday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Corbin Hawkins talks to teammates on the mound during the second inning at Haymarket Park on Thursday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Rice Whitaker tags out Millard South's Brayden Smith on first at Haymarket Park on Thursday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Caden Blair throws a strike against Millard West in the first inning at Haymarket Park on Thursday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Blake Stenger connects for a single at Haymarket Park on Thursday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Peyton Moore slides safely into second at Haymarket Park on Thursday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Corbin Hawkins hits a foul ball at Haymarket Park on Thursday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Blake Stenger (21) hugs teammate Braden Cannon (10) after winning the state championship game at Haymarket Park on Thursday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's baseball team dog piles on the mound after winning the state championship at Haymarket Park on Thursday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Dylan Swaney hugs Millard West's Head Coach Steve Frey after losing 3-1 to Millard South at Haymarket Park on Thursday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Caleb Lanphear tags out Millard South's Matthew Guthmiller on first at Haymarket Park on Thursday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Kyan Lodice hits a foul ball at Haymarket Park on Thursday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Braden Sweet throws a pitch against Millard West during the state championship game at Haymarket Park on Thursday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Mason Koch celebrates after the last out in the top of the seventh at Haymarket Park on Thursday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Photos: Nebraska state track May 20
Fremont's Elli Dahl wins the 1600 meter in the NSAA Class A state high school track and field championship meet at Burke Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Gabe Hinrichs wins the 1600 meters in the NSAA Class A state high school track and field championship meet at Burke Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln High's Dajaz DeFrand wins the 200 meters in the NSAA Class A state high school track and field championship meet at Burke Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Kearney's Alex Schall, center, takes first in the 110 hurdles with teammates Jack Dahlgren and D'Andre Ndugwa finishing second and third in the NSAA Class A state high school track and field championship meet at Burke Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
North Platte's Darian Diaz smiles after clearing the bar in the pole vault in the NSAA Class A state high school track and field championship meet at Burke Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Chloe Yates competes in the high jump in the NSAA Class A state high school track and field championship meet at Burke Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Norfolk's Carly Ries competes in the high jump in the NSAA Class A state high school track and field championship meet at Burke Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista's Gabriel Cahill competes in the pole vault in the NSAA Class A state high school track and field championship meet at Burke Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Emily Bare competes in the long jump in the NSAA Class A state high school track and field championship meet at Burke Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha North's Cameron Gunn sports blue hair for the NSAA Class A state high school track and field championship meet at Burke Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Brianna Rinn wins the 800 meters in the NSAA Class A state high school track and field championship meet at Burke Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Brady Koolen competes in the pole vault in the NSAA Class A state high school track and field championship meet at Burke Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The girls 1600 meter in the NSAA Class A state high school track and field championship meet at Burke Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Burke's Devon Jackson wins the 100 meter in the NSAA Class A state high school track and field championship meet at Burke Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln High's Landon Kruse races in the 800 meter wheelchair run in the NSAA Class A state high school track and field championship meet at Burke Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's Stella Miner, left, and Millard West's Molly Bies compete in the 800 meters in the NSAA Class A state high school track and field championship meet at Burke Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Pius X's Sam Easley, from left, Fremont's Braden Taylor and Elkhorn South's Gabe Hinrichs compete in the 800 meters in the NSAA Class A state high school track and field championship meet at Burke Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Northeast's Daniel Romary wins the 800 meters in the NSAA Class A state high school track and field championship meet at Burke Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha North's Kinae Walton starts off her team for the 400 relay in the NSAA Class A state high school track and field championship meet at Burke Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln High's Dajaz DeFrand, center, anchors her team's win of the 400 relay in the NSAA Class A state high school track and field championship meet at Burke Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln High's Dajaz DeFrand, left, and Fremont's Tania Gleason smiles after the 400 relay in the NSAA Class A state high school track and field championship meet at Burke Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Billie Stephenson starts off his team for the 400 relay in the NSAA Class A state high school track and field championship meet at Burke Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Carson Bartak, center, anchors his teams win of the 400 relay in the NSAA Class A state high school track and field championship meet at Burke Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans watch the NSAA Class A state high school track and field championship meet at Burke Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln High's Dajaz DeFrand wins the 100 meter in the NSAA Class A state high school track and field championship meet at Burke Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
North Platte's Kymani Sterling competes in the 400 meter in the NSAA Class A state high school track and field championship meet at Burke Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
North Platte's Kymani Sterling wins the 400 meter in the NSAA Class A state high school track and field championship meet at Burke Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont's Elli Dahl, from right, Kearney's Hannah Goodwin and Papillion-La Vista South's Kaylie Crews complete in the 1600 meter in the NSAA Class A state high school track and field championship meet at Burke Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Pius X's Kate Campos wins the 300 hurdles in the NSAA Class A state high school track and field championship meet at Burke Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha North's Cameron Gunn sneaks ahead of Omaha Central's Abraham Hoskins to win the 300 hurdles in the NSAA Class A state high school track and field championship meet at Burke Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista South's Richard Butler, left, takes gold and Lincoln Southeast's Brady Koolen takes silver in the pole vault in the NSAA Class A state high school track and field championship meet at Burke Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha North's Tristan Gray, center, wins the shot put in the NSAA Class A state high school track and field championship meet at Burke Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue East's Nebtom N'Da, center, wins the long jump in the NSAA Class A state high school track and field championship meet at Burke Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Jaylen Lloyd, left, wins the triple jump in the NSAA Class A state high school track and field championship meet at Burke Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The boys 200 meters in the NSAA Class A state high school track and field championship meet at Burke Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Sadie Millard anchors her team's win of the 1600 relay in the NSAA Class A state high school track and field championship meet at Burke Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Sadie Millard hugs her teammates after their win of the 1600 relay in the NSAA Class A state high school track and field championship meet at Burke Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Kearney's Theo Huber celebrates after anchoring hiss team's win of the 1600 relay in the NSAA Class A state high school track and field championship meet at Burke Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Competitors wait their turn next to a puddle at the shot put during the Class D Nebraska state track tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Medicine Valley's Sebastian Kramer throws during the boys shot put during the Class D Nebraska state track tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
McCool Junction's Kaden Kirkpatrick throws during the boys shot put during the Class D Nebraska state track tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Humphrey St. Francis's Allison Weidner runs in the 800 meters during the Class D Nebraska state track tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Osmond's Johnson Chishiba runs the 800 meters during the Class D Nebraska state track tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Riverside's Tony Berger celebrates his win in the 100 meter hurdles during the Class D Nebraska state track tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Pender's Ashley Ostrand, Bloomfield's Alexandra Eisenhauer and Central Valley's Neleigh Poss run the 100 meters during the Class D Nebraska state track tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Elmwood-Murdock's Cade Hosier, Bertrand's Ethan Klingenberg and Osceola's Isaiah Zelasney run the 100 meters during the Class D Nebraska state track tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Humphrey St. Francis's Allison Weidner, right, peeks over her shoulder at Ansley Litchfield's Carli Bailey during the 400 meters at the Class D Nebraska state track tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Humphrey St. Francis's Allison Weidner celebrates a win in the 400 meters during the Class D Nebraska state track tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Paxton's Colter McCasland win the boys 1600 meters during the Class D Nebraska state track tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Osceola's Isaiah Zelasney crosses the finish line to win the 400 meters during the Class D Nebraska state track tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
