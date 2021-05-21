 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Relive state championship day for Nebraska state baseball, Class A and D state track
0 comments
topical alert
ATHLETICS

Relive state championship day for Nebraska state baseball, Class A and D state track

  • Updated
  • 0

The NSAA Class A state high school track and field championship meet at Burke Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.

Look back at Thursday's state championships in Nebraska state baseball, Class A and D state track through the lens of World-Herald photojournalists.

Led by Christian Hobbs' three-run homer, Millard South defeated Millard West to win its first Class A state title in 41 years.

Beatrice defeated Norris to capture the program's first baseball title at Class B state tournament.

The Fremont and Sterling girls teams each captured their programs' first titles, while the Elkhorn South boys captured their first Class A title and Osceola won its first boys title since 2003 at the state track and field meet.

Chris Machian, Anna Reed, Lily Smith and Savannah Hamm captured all the action from start to finish.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sporting events under new guidelines

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert