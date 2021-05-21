Relive state championship day for Nebraska state baseball, Class A and D state track

Look back at Thursday's state championships in Nebraska state baseball, Class A and D state track through the lens of World-Herald photojournalists.

Led by Christian Hobbs' three-run homer, Millard South defeated Millard West to win its first Class A state title in 41 years.

Beatrice defeated Norris to capture the program's first baseball title at Class B state tournament.

The Fremont and Sterling girls teams each captured their programs' first titles, while the Elkhorn South boys captured their first Class A title and Osceola won its first boys title since 2003 at the state track and field meet.

Chris Machian, Anna Reed, Lily Smith and Savannah Hamm captured all the action from start to finish.