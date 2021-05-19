Relive two classic Class A state soccer title games

Omaha South and Lincoln Southwest face off for a state title.
Look back at Tuesday's pair of Class A state soccer title games at Morrison Stadium through the lens of World-Herald photojournalists.
Class A No. 2 Omaha South shook off a late equalizer and over 36 minutes of playing down a man to beat top-ranked Lincoln Southwest in a drama-soaked championship at the boys state soccer tournament Tuesday at Morrison Stadium.
Sarah Weber scored in the tenth minute and Savannah Defini added another after halftime as
Gretna beat Millard North in the championship match of the Class A girls title.
Chris Machian and Anna Reed captured all the action from start to finish.
Photos: State soccer Class A championship matches
Omaha South goalkeeper Rodolfo Ramirez Sandoval (1) is carried by fans following the Omaha South vs. Lincoln Southwest state championship Class A boys soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday. Omaha South won the game 3-2 in a shootout.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Braden Lackey kicks the ball away from Omaha South's Angel Anguiano Bachez towards South keeper Rodolfo Ramirez Sandoval during the Nebraska state soccer tournament on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
A drone image of the Gretna vs. Millard North state championship Class A girls soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Sarah Weber celebrates scoring a goal against Millard North in the first half making the score 1-0 during the Nebraska state soccer tournament on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Ever Loveridge, left and Gretna's Madelyn White collide while going for the ball during the Nebraska state soccer tournament on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Madelyn Whiten kicks the ball away from Millard North's Page Salcedo during the Nebraska state soccer tournament on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A drone image of the Gretna vs. Millard North state championship Class A girls soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A drone image of the Gretna vs. Millard North state championship Class A girls soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A drone image of the Gretna vs. Millard North state championship Class A girls soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Campbell Zimmers kicks the ball away from Gretna's Haley Schulz during the Nebraska state soccer tournament on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Ocean Scherlizin (10) is bookended by Gretna's Sarah Weber (24) and Aidan Pohlmann (19) in the Gretna vs. Millard North state championship Class A girls soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North keeper
Aaliyah Matthews chases down a loose ball after a Gretna corner kick during the Nebraska state soccer tournament on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna keeper Rainna Daharsh can't get her hands on this Millard North corner kick during the Nebraska state soccer tournament on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North goalkeeper
Aaliyah Matthews goes after a loose ball in the Gretna vs. Millard North state championship Class A girls soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Ever Loveridge, left, hugs Emma Cook after they lost to Gretna for the Nebraska state soccer championship on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Savannah Defini celebrates scoring a goal against Millard North during the Nebraska state soccer tournament on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna keeper Rainna Daharsh makes a second half save of Millard North during the Nebraska state soccer tournament on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna players celebrate with their championship trophy following the Gretna vs. Millard North state championship Class A girls soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday. Gretna claimed the title 2-1.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Laynie Kuhn (22) and Emma Cook (13) walk off the field following the Gretna vs. Millard North state championship Class A girls soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday. Gretna claimed the title 2-1.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Savannah Defini (12) celebrates with head coach Digger Hawkins following the Gretna vs. Millard North state championship Class A girls soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday. Gretna claimed the title 2-1.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North fans cheer on their team in the Gretna vs. Millard North state championship Class A girls soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday. Gretna claimed the title 2-1.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Gold medals await the winner of the Gretna vs. Millard North state championship Class A girls soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday. Gretna claimed the title 2-1.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North meets during a break in the Gretna vs. Millard North state championship Class A girls soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday. Gretna claimed the title 2-1.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Ocean Scherlizin (1) outruns Gretna'sSarah Weber (24) in the Gretna vs. Millard North state championship Class A girls soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday. Gretna claimed the title 2-1.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Gretna vs. Millard North state championship Class A girls soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday. Gretna claimed the title 2-1.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Madelyn White (3) and Millard North's Katelynn Beberniss (25) battle for the ball in the Gretna vs. Millard North state championship Class A girls soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday. Gretna claimed the title 2-1.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Kate Sallee (21) heads the ball in the Gretna vs. Millard North state championship Class A girls soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday. Gretna claimed the title 2-1.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna fans watch their team in the Gretna vs. Millard North state championship Class A girls soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday. Gretna claimed the title 2-1.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Laynie Kuhn (22) goes up for the ball and gets a goal in the Gretna vs. Millard North state championship Class A girls soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday. Gretna claimed the title 2-1.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Madelyn White (3) and Millard North's Sena Ahovissi (14) chase after the ball n the Gretna vs. Millard North state championship Class A girls soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday. Gretna claimed the title 2-1.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Savannah Defini (12) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in the Gretna vs. Millard North state championship Class A girls soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday. Gretna claimed the title 2-1.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans wait to get into the stadium about five minutes before kickoff for the Omaha South vs. Lincoln Southwest state championship Class A boys soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A drone image of the Omaha South vs. Lincoln Southwest state championship Class A boys soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans watch the Omaha South vs. Lincoln Southwest state championship Class A boys soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A drone image of the Omaha South vs. Lincoln Southwest state championship Class A boys soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Brayden Kramer, right, celebrates tying the game against Omaha South during the Nebraska state soccer tournament on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha David Rojas Hammond, center celebrates a goal against Lincoln Southwest during the Nebraska state soccer tournament on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
South's David Rojas Hammond shoots a goal past Lincoln Southwest keeper Nolan Fuelberth in the second half during the Nebraska state soccer tournament on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha South's Marvin Bello Marin collides with Lincoln Southwest's Eli Rhodes during the Nebraska state soccer tournament on Tuesday. To the left is South's David Rojas Hammond.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Eli Rhodes, left, and Omaha South's Isameil Hassan race to the ball in the first half during the Nebraska state soccer tournament on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Braden Lackey kicks the ball away from Omaha South's Angel Anguiano Bachez towards South keeper Rodolfo Ramirez Sandoval during the Nebraska state soccer tournament on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha South's Borre Garcia Orozco (24) gets a yellow card during the Omaha South vs. Lincoln Southwest state championship Class A boys soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha South goalkeeper Rodolfo Ramirez Sandoval (1) dives for the ball, but misses, in the Omaha South vs. Lincoln Southwest state championship Class A boys soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha South's Wawa Palga (11) gets a red card after gesturing to the Lincoln Southwest bench in the Omaha South vs. Lincoln Southwest state championship Class A boys soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha South's Wawa Palga (11) celebrates after scoring on a penalty kick in the Omaha South vs. Lincoln Southwest state championship Class A boys soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Eli Rhodes (8) celebrates after scoring on a free kick in the Omaha South vs. Lincoln Southwest state championship Class A boys soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha South fans storm the field following the Omaha South vs. Lincoln Southwest state championship Class A boys soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday. Omaha South won the game 3-2 in a shootout.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha South's Aaron Rodriguez (19) gets the final goal of the shootout of the Omaha South vs. Lincoln Southwest state championship Class A boys soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday. Omaha South won the game 3-2 in a shootout.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha South's Aaron Rodriguez (19) celebrates after making the final goal past Lincoln Southwest's Nolan Fuelberth (1) in the shootout for the Omaha South vs. Lincoln Southwest state championship Class A boys soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday. Omaha South won the game 3-2 in a shootout.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha South's Aaron Rodriquez wins the game on a penalty kick against Lincoln Southwest for the Nebraska state soccer championship on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha South keeper Rodolfo Ramirez Sandoval makes an overtime save on Lincoln Southwest's Carter Novosad during the Nebraska state soccer tournament on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest fans cheer on their team in the Omaha South vs. Lincoln Southwest state championship Class A boys soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday. Omaha South won the game 3-2 in a shootout.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's John Hohl (13) is helped off the field during the Omaha South vs. Lincoln Southwest state championship Class A boys soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday. Omaha South won the game 3-2 in a shootout.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha South's Wawa Palga (11) gets the ball from Lincoln Southwest's Brayden Kramer (10) in the Omaha South vs. Lincoln Southwest state championship Class A boys soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday. Omaha South won the game 3-2 in a shootout.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha South fans cheer on their team in the Omaha South vs. Lincoln Southwest state championship Class A boys soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday. Omaha South won the game 3-2 in a shootout.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha South's Edwin Cisneros Garcia (9) tumbles over the ball while caught between Lincoln Southwest's Tanner Novosad (21) and Brayden Lackey (10) in the Omaha South vs. Lincoln Southwest state championship Class A boys soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday. Omaha South won the game 3-2 in a shootout.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Leighton Jeppson (6) and Omaha South's Kevin Becerril Sanchez (14) both go after the ball in the Omaha South vs. Lincoln Southwest state championship Class A boys soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday. Omaha South won the game 3-2 in a shootout.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha South fans cheer on their team in the Omaha South vs. Lincoln Southwest state championship Class A boys soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday. Omaha South won the game 3-2 in a shootout.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Omaha South vs. Lincoln Southwest state championship Class A boys soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday. Omaha South won the game 3-2 in a shootout.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha South's Wawa Palga (11) calls out teammate Aaron Rodriguez (19) in the Omaha South vs. Lincoln Southwest state championship Class A boys soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday. Omaha South won the game 3-2 in a shootout.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Tanner Novosad (21) and Omaha South's Cisco Cardenas Barragan (18) go up for the ball in the Omaha South vs. Lincoln Southwest state championship Class A boys soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday. Omaha South won the game 3-2 in a shootout.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest fans cheer on their team in the Omaha South vs. Lincoln Southwest state championship Class A boys soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday. Omaha South won the game 3-2 in a shootout.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha South's Edwin Cisneros Garcia (9) falls during the Omaha South vs. Lincoln Southwest state championship Class A boys soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday. Omaha South won the game 3-2 in a shootout.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha South's Angel Anguiano Bachez (20) races Lincoln Southwest's Braden Lackey (11) for the ball in the Omaha South vs. Lincoln Southwest state championship Class A boys soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday. Omaha South won the game 3-2 in a shootout.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha South's Edwin Cisneros Garcia (9) celebrates his goal in the shootout of the Omaha South vs. Lincoln Southwest state championship Class A boys soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday. Omaha South won the game 3-2 in a shootout.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha South goalkeeper Rodolfo Ramirez Sandoval (1) makes a save in the Omaha South vs. Lincoln Southwest state championship Class A boys soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday. Omaha South won the game 3-2 in a shootout.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha South head coach Joe Maass talks to his team before the shootout in the Omaha South vs. Lincoln Southwest state championship Class A boys soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday. Omaha South won the game 3-2 in a shootout.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans watch the Omaha South vs. Lincoln Southwest state championship Class A boys soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday. Omaha South won the game 3-2 in a shootout.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha South's David Rojas Hammond (23) chases after Lincoln Southwest's Braden Lackey (11) in the Omaha South vs. Lincoln Southwest state championship Class A boys soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday. Omaha South won the game 3-2 in a shootout.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Sunset is reflected in the windows of the Kiewit Corporation headquarters during the Omaha South vs. Lincoln Southwest state championship Class A boys soccer game at Creighton University on Tuesday. Omaha South won the game 3-2 in a shootout.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
