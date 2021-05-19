Relive two classic Class A state soccer title games

Look back at Tuesday's pair of Class A state soccer title games at Morrison Stadium through the lens of World-Herald photojournalists.

Class A No. 2 Omaha South shook off a late equalizer and over 36 minutes of playing down a man to beat top-ranked Lincoln Southwest in a drama-soaked championship at the boys state soccer tournament Tuesday at Morrison Stadium.

Sarah Weber scored in the tenth minute and Savannah Defini added another after halftime as Gretna beat Millard North in the championship match of the Class A girls title.

Chris Machian and Anna Reed captured all the action from start to finish.