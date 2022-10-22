Rematches abound in first round of Class A football playoffs, other classes

Something old, something new is the theme of the Class A playoff first round.

Three of the eight matchups next Friday are rematches from the past two weeks, including Bellevue West’s 42-20 win over Papillion-La Vista on Friday night. This time, the Thunderbirds will be the home team.

Millard West will play Lincoln Southwest at Seacrest Field two weeks after leaving with a 27-23 comeback victory. Omaha North visits Grand Island, which beat the Vikings 31-21 in Omaha two weeks ago.

Omaha Creighton Prep has played North Platte five times in the playoffs, most recently in 2004 quarterfinal after the first four were playoff openers. All five games were in Omaha.

This time, the Junior Jays are on the bus west to the Bulldogs’ Bauer Field. They do know the way, having won 24-7 at North Platte during the 2020 regular season.

Other first-round games in Class A are top-seeded Omaha Westside hosting Papillion-La Vista, Millard South going to Kearney, Lincoln East visiting undefeated Elkhorn South and Lincoln Southwest playing at undefeated Gretna

Defending champion Bennington, on a 22-game winning streak, gained the No. 1 seed in Class B and hosts 3-6 Beatrice. Other home teams, in order of seeding, are Omaha Gross, Scottsbluff, Elkhorn, Waverly, Omaha Skutt, York and Lincoln Pius X.

Rematches from the regular season are Norris at Waverly, which won 42-0, and Seward at York, which won 28-14 two weeks ago.

Half of Class C-1’s first round are rematches.

Ashland-Greenwood owns a 40-0 win over Auburn, McCook a 34-20 win over Broken Bow, defending champ Columbus Lakeview a 14-10 win over Wahoo and Pierce a 56-35 win over Central City. All four winners are home teams.

There’s one rematch in Class C-2: Lincoln Lutheran visits Wahoo Neumann, which beat the Warriors 42-21 on Sept. 2.

Six Man also has only one, and it’s an immediate turnaround. Hay Springs will return to Cody-Kilgore after winning there 34-28 Friday.

Class A’s four wild-card teams are Papillion-La Vista South, North Platte, Omaha North and Lincoln Southeast. Norfolk was next in line.

The first teams out of the playoffs in other classes were Ralston in B, Sidney in C-1, Amherst (losing a tiebreaker with No. 16 seed Valentine) in C-2 and Brady (losing a tiebreaker with qualifiers Wilcox-Hildreth and Wallace) in Six Man.

Because their playoff fields consist of 32 teams, the two classes of eight-man football started their playoffs Thursday. The 16 winners in each class then were seeded and put on a statewide bracket. The only rematch in either class is Summerland at Riverside, the latter wining 27-26 Aug. 19, in Eight Man-1.

Here are the official Nebraska high school football playoff pairings and next round of games:

Class A

First round Friday

No. 16 Papillion-La Vista (4-5) at No. 1 Omaha Westside (8-1)

No. 9 Millard West (6-3) at No. 8 Lincoln Southwest (7-2)

No. 12 Millard South (5-4) at No. 5 Kearney (7-2)

No. 13 Omaha North (6-3) at No. 4 Grand Island (7-2)

No. 14 Lincoln East (5-4) at No. 3 Elkhorn South (9-0)

No. 11 Omaha Creighton Prep (6-3) at No. 6 North Platte (6-3)

No. 10 Papillion-La Vista South (6-3) at No. 7 Bellevue West (6-3)

No. 15 Lincoln Southeast (5-4) at No. 2 Gretna (9-0)

Quarterfinals Nov. 4, semifinals Nov. 11, final at Memorial Stadium, Nov. 21

Class B

First round Friday

No. 16 Beatrice (3-6) at No. 1 Bennington (9-0)

No. 9 Elkhorn North (6-3) at No. 8 Lincoln Pius X (5-4)

No. 12 Norris (4-5) at No. 5 Waverly (7-2)

No. 13 Grand Island Northwest(4-5) at No. 4 Elkhorn (7-2)

No. 14 Plattsmouth (4-5) at No. 3 Scottsbluff (8-1)

No. 11 Blair (5-4) at No. 6 Omaha Skutt (6-3)

No. 10 Seward (6-3) at No. 7 York (6-3)

No. 15 Elkhorn Mount Michael (3-6) at No. 2 Omaha Gross (9-0)

Quarterfinals Nov. 4, semifinals Nov. 11, final at Memorial Stadium, Nov. 22

Class C-1

First round Friday

No. 16 Columbus Scotus (6-3) at No. 1 Aurora (9-0)

No. 9 Lincoln Christian (7-2) at No. 8 at Omaha Roncalli (7-2)

No. 12 Minden (6-3) at No. 5 Boone Central (7-2)

No. 13 Auburn (6-3) at No. 4 Ashland-Greenwood (8-1)

No. 14 Broken Bow (5-4) at No. 3 McCook (9-0)

No. 11 Platteview (6-3) at No. 6 Adams Central (7-2)

No. 10 Wahoo (6-3) at No. 7 Columbus Lakeview (7-2)

No. 15 Central City (5-4) at No. 2 Pierce (9-0)

Quarterfinals Nov. 4, semifinals Nov. 11, final at Memorial Stadium, Nov. 22

Class C-2

First round Friday

No. 16 Valentine (5-4) at No. 1 Hastings St. Cecilia (9-0)

No. 9 Battle Creek (7-2) at No. 8 Gordon-Rushville (6-3)

No. 12 Hartington Cedar Catholic (6-3) at No. 5 Mitchell (8-1)

No. 13 Fremont Bergan (6-3) at No. 4 Malcolm (9-0)

No. 14 Yutan (6-3) at No. 3 Norfolk Catholic (9-0)

No. 11 Lincoln Lutheran (6-3) at No. 6 Wahoo Neumann (8-1)

No. 10 Fillmore Central (7-2) at No. 7 Oakland-Craig (7-2)

No. 15 Chase County (5-4) at No. 2 Ord (8-1)

Quarterfinals Nov. 4, semifinals Nov. 11, final at Memorial Stadium, Nov. 22

​Eight Man-1

Second round Friday

No. 16 Sandy Creek (6-3) at No. 1 North Platte St. Patrick’s (9-0), 6

No. 9 Hi-Line (8-1) at No. 8 Elmwood-Murdock (8-1), 5

No. 12 Heartland (7-2) at No. 5 Neligh-Oakdale (8-1), 7

No. 13 Summerland (6-3) at No. 4 Riverside (8-1), 6

No. 14 Ravenna (7-2) at No. 3 Stanton (9-0), 7

No. 11 Nebraska Christian (7-2) at No. 6 Thayer Central (8-1), 7

No. 10 Crofton (6-3) at No. 7 Clarkson/Leigh (8-1), 7

No. 15 Weeping Water (5-4) at No. 2 Laurel-Coleridge-Concord (9-0), 6

Quarterfinals Nov. 4, semifinals Nov. 11, final at Memorial Stadium, Nov. 21

Eight Man-2

Second round Friday

No. 16 South Loup (6-3) at No. 1 Howells-Dodge (9-0), 4

No. 9 Johnson-Brock (8-1) at No. 8 Dundy County-Stratton (8-1), 2:30 MT

No. 12 Central Valley (8-1) at No. 5 Sandhills/Thedford (8-1), 6:30

No. 13 Lawrence-Nelson (8-1) at No. 4 BDS (9-0), 7

No. 14 Twin Loup (7-2) at No. 3 Wynot (8-1), 5

No. 11 Osceola (8-1) at No. 6 Bloomfield (8-1), 6

No. 10 Elm Creek (8-1) at No. 7 Ainsworth (9-0), 5

No. 15 Humphrey St. Francis (6-3) at No. 2 Hitchcock County (9-0)

Quarterfinals Nov. 4, semifinals Nov. 11, final at Memorial Stadium, Nov. 21

Six Man

First round Friday

No. 16 Wallace (4-4) at No. 1 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (8-0)

No. 9 Sterling (6-2) at No. 8 Shelton (6-2)

No. 12 Southwest (5-3) at No. 5 Lincoln Parkview (7-1)

No. 13 Hampton (5-3) at No. 4 Red Cloud (7-1)

No. 14 Brady (4-4) at No. 3 Potter-Dix (8-0)

No. 11 Stuart (5-3) at No. 6 Pawnee City (6-2)

No. 10 Hay Springs (5-3) at No. 7 Cody-Kilgore (6-2)

No. 15 Wilcox-Hildreth (4-4) at No. 2 Arthur County (8-0)

Quarterfinals Nov. 4, semifinals Nov. 11, final at UNK Nov. 18