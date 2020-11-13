Restrictions on high school sports could come if COVID hospitalizations increase, Ricketts says

LINCOLN — High school sports will keep going for now in Nebraska amid higher COVID-19 numbers.

Gov. Ricketts on Friday announced new directed health measures based on the rate of hospital bed usage for COVID-19 patients. As of Thursday night, there were 905 COVID-19 patients in Nebraska hospitals. That equals 20% of staffed beds, Ricketts said.

In the worst-case scenario presented, reaching 25% of beds in use (over a 14-day rolling average), youth extracurricular activities below the high school level — school and club teams — would be prohibited.

High school activities would continue, but Ricketts mentioned the possibility of further restrictions should the state enter the red 25% category.

At the 20% threshold, attendance at high school sports events would be restricted to household members with 6 feet of separation.

At the 25% threshold, college sporting events would be restricted to staff and only immediate family members.

The college restrictions could affect the Golden Window men’s basketball tournament planned for Pinnacle Bank Arena and hosted by Nebraska later this month.