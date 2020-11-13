 Skip to main content
Restrictions on high school sports could come if COVID hospitalizations increase, Ricketts says
ATHLETICS

Restrictions on high school sports could come if COVID hospitalizations increase, Ricketts says

LINCOLN — High school sports will keep going for now in Nebraska amid higher COVID-19 numbers.

Gov. Ricketts on Friday announced new directed health measures based on the rate of hospital bed usage for COVID-19 patients. As of Thursday night, there were 905 COVID-19 patients in Nebraska hospitals. That equals 20% of staffed beds, Ricketts said.

In the worst-case scenario presented, reaching 25% of beds in use (over a 14-day rolling average), youth extracurricular activities below the high school level — school and club teams — would be prohibited.

High school activities would continue, but Ricketts mentioned the possibility of further restrictions should the state enter the red 25% category. 

At the 20% threshold, attendance at high school sports events would be restricted to household members with 6 feet of separation.

At the 25% threshold, college sporting events would be restricted to staff and only immediate family members.

The college restrictions could affect the Golden Window men’s basketball tournament planned for Pinnacle Bank Arena and hosted by Nebraska later this month.

Also impacted could be the National Collegiate Hockey Conference series of season-opening games in Omaha in December. When the conference announced that plan last month, it had not decided whether fans would be allowed.

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

