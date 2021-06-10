Results: American Legion baseball, June 10

Below are the results from Thursday's American Legion baseball games.

DC Electric Thunderbirds 9, Elkhorn South 1: Easton York had four RBIs, Connor Schneider had three hits and Jaxon Jelkin struck out seven in four innings for DC Electric Thunderbirds (Bellevue West).

Fifty-Two's Patriots 6, Sioux Falls Cyclones Red 5: Christian Hobbs had two hits and four RBIs for Fifty-Two's Patriots (Millard South).

Fifty-Two's Patriots 9, Midwest A's 0: Cam Kozeal and Matt Guthmiller each had two hits for Fifty Two's Patriots (Millard South).

OrthoNebraska 8, Wabash Pride 0: Cooper Fedde and Blake Stanley had two hits apiece for OrthoNebraska (Elkhorn).

Peitzmeier Demolition 11, Omaha Bryan 3: Joey Meier had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs for Peitzmeier Demolition (Omaha Gross).