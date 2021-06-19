 Skip to main content
Results: American Legion baseball, June 19
BASEBALL

Results: American Legion baseball, June 19

  • Updated
Below are the results from Saturday's American Legion baseball games.

* * *

Ashland 4, North Platte 3: Max Bendler was 3 for 3 and Levi Kennedy tossed a complete game for Ashland.

DC Electric Thunderbirds 10, Colorado Navy 3: Cam Madsen, Gage Allen and Daniel Lester combined for seven hits for DC Electric Thunderbirds (Bellevue West).

ETC Knights 6, Ashland 4: Colin Christo had two hits for ETC Knights (Elkhorn Mount Michael).

Four Aces Eagles 15, Grand Forks East 7: Gordy Nuno had two hits for Four Aces Eagles (Omaha Central).

Peitzmeier Demolition 1, Blue Springs (Mo.) 0: Nick Boring and Kyle Capece combined on the shutout.

PrimeTime Sporting Goods 1, Bennington 0: Corbin Paddack worked out of a bases-loaded situation to earn the save for PrimeTime Sporting Goods (Omaha Burke).​

