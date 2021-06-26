Results: American Legion baseball, June 26

Below are the results from Saturday's American Legion baseball games.

* * *

Big Fred's Mustangs 4, Bennington Post 266 0: Kemper Petermann tossed a shutout for Big Fred's Mustangs (Millard North).

DC Electric Thunderbirds 8, Omaha North 4: Connor Zbylut and Cam Madsen combined to strike out 10 for DC Electric Thunderbirds (Bellevue West).

DC Electric Thunderbirds 9, Fargo 400's 5: Tyler VanDerwerken, Jack Bland, Carson Wright, Connor Schneider and Tyler Kephart each had two hits for DC Electric Thunderbirs (Bellevue West).

Papio Pinnacle Bank 5-4, Grand Island Home Federal 4-1: Gage Ingram struck out nine and Jackson Vetter had two RBIs in the opener and Kael Guyott struck out 12 in the second game for Papio Pinnacle Bank (Papillion-La Vista).

Peitzmeier Demolition 7, Union Bank & Trust 2: Nick Boring drove in two runs and had two hits for Peitzmeier Demolition (Omaha Gross).

Also:

Millard Sox Black 8, Litchfield (Minn.) 6