Results: American Legion baseball, June 4

Below are the results from Friday's American Legion baseball games.

Fifty-Two's Patriots 9, Sioux Falls Cyclones Red 0: Braden Cannon and Jakobb Foote had three hits apiece for Fifty-Two's Patriots (Millard South).

Four Aces Eagles 9, Omaha Spikes 5: Cole Kreber had two hits for Four Aces Eagles (Omaha Central).

Four Aces Eagles 10, Peitzmeier Demolition 0: Alec Weedman struck out 10 in five innings for Four Aces Eagles (Omaha Central).

Millard Sox Black 8, Bryan Post 339 7: Hunter Strong and Gage Coulter each had a home run for Millard Sox Black (Millard West).

Papio Pinnacle Bank 12, Sioux Falls Cyclones Red 7: Luke Saxton had two doubles and six RBIs for Papio Pinnacle Bank (Papillion-La Vista).

Peitzmeier Demolition 8, Omaha Spikes 3: Charles Monico had a home run, a double and three RBIs for Peitzmeier Demolition (Omaha Gross).​