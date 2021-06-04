 Skip to main content
Results: American Legion baseball, June 4
BASEBALL

Check out the All-Nebraska baseball teams since 2010.

Below are the results from Friday's American Legion baseball games.

* * *

Fifty-Two's Patriots 9, Sioux Falls Cyclones Red 0: Braden Cannon and Jakobb Foote had three hits apiece for Fifty-Two's Patriots (Millard South).

Four Aces Eagles 9, Omaha Spikes 5: Cole Kreber had two hits for Four Aces Eagles (Omaha Central).

Four Aces Eagles 10, Peitzmeier Demolition 0: Alec Weedman struck out 10 in five innings for Four Aces Eagles (Omaha Central).

Millard Sox Black 8, Bryan Post 339 7: Hunter Strong and Gage Coulter each had a home run for Millard Sox Black (Millard West).

Papio Pinnacle Bank 12, Sioux Falls Cyclones Red 7: Luke Saxton had two doubles and six RBIs for Papio Pinnacle Bank (Papillion-La Vista).

Peitzmeier Demolition 8, Omaha Spikes 3: Charles Monico had a home run, a double and three RBIs for Peitzmeier Demolition (Omaha Gross).​

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

