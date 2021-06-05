Results: American Legion baseball, June 5

Below are the results from Saturday's American Legion baseball games.

* * *

Fifty-Two's patriots 1, Arbor Bank 0: Cam Kozeal had two hits and drove in the only run of the game for Fifty-Two's Patriots (Millard South).

Four Aces Eagles 15, Millard Sox Gold 2: Cole Kreber had three hits and four RBIs for Four Aces Eagles (Omaha Central).

Judds Brothers Hard Hats 10, Fifty-Two's Patriots 4: Jakobb Foote had two hits and drove in two runs for Fifty-two's Patriots (Millard South).

Kelly Ryan Pride Post 1 8, Waverly 7: Wyatt Yetter had three hits for Kelly Ryan Pride Post 1 (Omaha Roncalli).

Papio South 12, Wolff Electric 1: Shane Ehlin had two hits and four RBIs for Papio South.

Peitzmeier Demolition 13, Millard Sox Gold 1: Ethan Gillespie had five strikeouts and Alex Kosse added three hits and three RBIs for Peitzmeier Demolition (Omaha Gross).​