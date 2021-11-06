Results: Friday's Nebraska high school football state playoff quarterfinal games

Howells-Dodge 44, Dundy County Stratton 18
Cross County 58, Nebraska City Lourdes 51
Hitchcock County 58, Perkins County 6
Eight Man-2
Kenesaw 70, Humphrey St. Francis 40
Sandhills/Thedford 48, Osceola 14
BDS 30, Ansley-Litchfield 26
Elgin/Pope John 22, Johnson-Brock 10
Six Man
Cody-Kilgore 51, Arthur County 6
Potter-Dix 70, Lincoln Parkview 34
Spalding Academy 32, McCool Junction 25
Wallace 38, Pawnee City 18
