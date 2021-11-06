 Skip to main content
Results: Friday's Nebraska high school football state playoff quarterfinal games
FOOTBALL

Results: Friday's Nebraska high school football state playoff quarterfinal games

  • Updated
Check out the latest Nebraska high school football ratings by Stu Pospisil.

Class A

Omaha North 35, North Platte 34

Gretna 14, Elkhorn South 7

Bellevue West 52, Grand Island 20

Omaha Westside 42, Omaha Burke 3

Class B

Bennington 41, Waverly 0

Elkhorn 35, Seward 20

Omaha Skutt 20, Plattsmouth 10

Aurora 34, Scottsbluff 14

Class C-1

Pierce 35, Ashland-Greenwood 28

Battle Creek 33, Columbus Scotus 21 

Columbus Lakeview 23, Boone Central 20

Kearney Catholic 33, Wahoo 7

Class C-2

Fremont Bergan 38, David City Aquinas 7

Norfolk Catholic 20, Hartington Cedar Catholic 13

Ord 42, Lincoln Lutheran 6

Wilber-Clatonia 32, Hastings St. Cecilia 13

Eight Man-1

Burwell 41, Anselmo-Merna 18

Howells-Dodge 44, Dundy County Stratton 18

Cross County 58, Nebraska City Lourdes 51

Hitchcock County 58, Perkins County 6

Eight Man-2

Kenesaw 70, Humphrey St. Francis 40

Sandhills/Thedford 48, Osceola 14

BDS 30, Ansley-Litchfield 26

Elgin/Pope John 22, Johnson-Brock 10

Six Man

Cody-Kilgore 51, Arthur County 6

Potter-Dix 70, Lincoln Parkview 34

Spalding Academy 32, McCool Junction 25

Wallace 38, Pawnee City 18

