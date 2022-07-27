Results from the American Legion Class A state tournament on Wednesday

What started more than 21 hours earlier finally ended with an RBI single by Max Heard.

His drive to left-center field in the 13th inning lifted the 52s Patriots (Millard South) to a 3-2 victory over Carpet Land (Lincoln East) at the American Legion Class A state tournament.

The game started Tuesday at 7:20 p.m. but was suspended two hours later by rain and lightning. It resumed at 2 p.m. Wednesday and went six extra innings before finally ending at 4:30.

"I think I can say that's the longest game I've ever been involved with," Carpet Land coach Mychal Lanik said. "I was really proud of the way our guys fought against a really good team."

The win boosted the 34-11 Patriots into the championship game against Equitable Bank (Elkhorn North).

The loss ended the season for the 30-10 Spartans.

Carpet Land held a 2-1 lead when the game was suspended after the third inning. When play resumed Wednesday, the 52s tied it in the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Braden Sweet.

Seven scoreless innings followed as both teams struggled at the plate.

Carpet Land had a chance in the top of the 13th with runners on first and second and one out. Patriots' reliever Drew DeVries escaped the jam when one batter flew out and a runner was thrown out at second by 52s catcher Ashton Jorges.

Sweet led off the bottom of the inning with a walk before Brayden Smith flew out. Cam Kozeal singled as Sweet moved to third, and he came home on Heard's walkoff RBI single.

Smith pitched seven innings Wednesday for the 52s, followed by two from Logan Anderson and one from DeVries.

Connor Johnson threw six for the Spartans, Connor Mick pitched three and Trevor Storer one.

"It's a crazy game," Lanik said. "We had our chances but I can't say enough about the way we battled."

Carpet Land (30-10)....002 000 000 000 0—2 7 1

52s Patriots (34-11)....001 010 000 000 1—3 9 1

W: DeVries. L: Storer. 2B: 52s, Heard.

