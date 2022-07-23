Results from the Class A American Legion state baseball tournament

A strong relief effort by Ryan Clementi helped the American Legion team from Lincoln East win its opener Saturday at the American Legion Class A state tournament.

The Carpet Land Spartans defeated DC Electric (Bellevue West) 4-3 in an American Division game at Roddy Field. Coach Mychal Lanik's squad moved to 29-8 and advanced to a 4 p.m. winners bracket game Sunday.

The Thunderbirds fell to 39-12 and will play in an elimination game Sunday at 10 a.m.

Clementi worked out of a jam in the sixth inning with Carpet Land holding a one-run lead. He then pitched a strong seventh to nail down the victory.

"Ryan was outstanding for us," Lanik said. "He was really gutty in that last inning."

Clementi got the first out before hitting Drew Grego with a pitch. He got a strikeout but then had to face Nick Riggs, who already had an RBI double and a solo homer.

Lanik made a trip to the mound before Riggs' at-bat to discuss strategy.

"I told him to be careful," the coach said. "It was a tough decision whether to pitch to Riggs or not because we didn't want to put that runner in scoring position."

Clementi got the final strikeout to secure the victory.

"I'm really proud of this young team," Lanik said. "We've got 12 guys up from the junior varsity this spring so this was a big first win for us."

Elijah Erikson had a pair of RBIs for the Spartans and starter Tyson Romero went 5 2/3 innings to get the win.

Riggs drove in a pair and struck out six in five innings for the Thunderbirds.

DC Electric (39-12)......100 002 0—3 7 0

Carpet Land (29-8)......100 120 X—4 10 0

W: Romero. L: Riggs. S: Clementi. 2B: DC, Riggs; CL, Springer. HR: DC, Riggs.

Elkhorn North 11, Grand Island 1

Luke Tillman led the way Saturday as Equitable Bank (Elkhorn North) got back to its winning ways at the Class A American Legion state tournament.

He drove in four as the Wolves rolled to an 11-1 win over Grand Island Home Federal at Roddy Field. Equitable Bank (31-11) advances to a 4 p.m. winners bracket game Sunday.

Home Federal (23-12) will play an elimination game Sunday at 10 a.m.

The Wolves, the Class B state champions during the spring, bounced back after losing two straight games at the A-4 area tournament to finish as the runner-up behind Elkhorn South.

Tillman had a two-run single in the fifth and another in the sixth as Equitable Bank finished off the win in six innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.

Nathan Cunningham also had a big game at the plate with three hits and a pair of RBIs.

"I was happy to see those seniors step up," coach Anthony Dunn said. "That first hit that Luke had in the fifth inning really opened things up."

Trey Wells had a two-run single for Equitable Bank, which had 11 hits in support of starter Kyler Hanson. He struck out seven in 3 1/3 innings.

Carson Leiting had the only RBI for Home Federal.

Equitable Bank (31-11)...........................002 234—11 11 2

Grand Island Home Federal (23-12).......000 010— 1 3 3

W: Hanson. L: Evans. 3B: EB, Cunningham.

Millard South 12, Gretna 5

The 52s Patriots (Millard South) have their bats going again, which could be bad news for the other teams at the American Legion Class A state tournament.

Coach Greg Geary's squad defeated defending state Legion champion Gretna 12-5 on Saturday in a first-round game at Roddy Field. The Patriots (31-11) advance to play a winners bracket game Sunday at 7 p.m.

The 52s entered the tourney coming off a shutout loss against the team from Omaha Creighton Prep at the A-1 area tournament.

"For whatever reason, we didn't swing the bats well in that tourney," Geary said. "It was nice to see us put up so many runs today."

Ashton Jorges and Braden Sweet each had three RBIs to pace the 52s attack. Max Heard had a two-run single to key a six-run third inning.

The Patriots trailed 3-1 after the second inning before taking the lead for good in that big third inning when six consecutive players had hits.

Braden Cannon was the 52s starter and went three innings. Jake Dennis pitched 2 2/3 innings and Noah Findeis threw the final 1 1/3.

"Braden wasn't as sharp as he usually is," Geary said. "But our relievers came on and did a nice job."

Isaiah Weber had three RBIs for 27-14 Gretna, which will play an elimination game Sunday at 1 p.m.

52s Patriots (31-11).............106 020 3—12 13 3

Gretna Post 216 (27-14)......120 110 0— 5 5 3

W: Dennis. L: Chaney. 2B: 52s, Grady, Kozeal. 3B: 52s, Sweet; G, Chaney.

