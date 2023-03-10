Below are the results from the semifinals of the Nebraska high school boys basketball state tournament.
Class A
Bellevue West 74, Omaha Westside 41
Millard North 54, Gretna 52
Class B
Class C-1
Auburn 54, Omaha Concordia 53
Ashland-Greenwood 50, Ogallala 20
Class C-2
Freeman 63, Hartington Cedar Catholic 45
Amherst 36, Tri County 19
Class D-1
North Platte St. Patrick’s 43, Dundy County-Stratton 40
Johnson-Brock 48, Maywood-Hayes Center 40
Class D-2
Lincoln Parkview 86, Shelton 57
Photos: 2023 Nebraska boys basketball state tournament, Friday
Photos: 2023 Nebraska boys basketball state tournament, Thursday
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!