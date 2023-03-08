Below are the results from the first day of the Nebraska high school boys basketball state tournament.
Class A at PBA
Bellevue West 68, Lincoln North Star 46
Omaha Westside 84, Lincoln East 54
Millard North 81, Elkhorn South 70
Gretna 60, Lincoln Southeast 53
Class C-1 at Devaney
Omaha Concordia 53, Pierce 45
Ogallala 67, Central City 46
Ashland-Greenwood 52, Sidney 28
Class D-1 at PBA
North Platte St. Patrick’s 48, Mead 37
Dundy County-Stratton 63, Elm Creek 55
Maywood-Hayes Center 72, Ansley-Litchfield 35
Johnson-Brock 56, Howells-Dodge 26
Photos: 2023 Nebraska boys basketball state tournament, Wednesday
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!