Below are the results from the second day of the Nebraska high school boys basketball state tournament.
Class B
Omaha Skutt 56, Bennington 40
Class C-2
Hartington Cedar Catholic 59, Elkhorn Valley 50
Freeman 52, Gordon Rushville 20
Amherst 57, Norfolk Catholic 49
Tri County 56, Doniphan-Trumbull 41
Class D-2
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 62, Osceola 54
Lincoln Parkview 62, Falls City Sacred Heart 42
