Jackson Benge, Connor Steichen and defending state champion Thomas Bryson ended the regular season as the top three ranked golfers in Class A.
Monday, all three were district champions on winning teams.
Benge and Metro winner Porter Topp went 1-2 for Omaha Westside, which won A-2 at Meadowlark Hills in Kearney by 16 strokes over the host Bearcats. Benge had a 1-under 70, with Topp matching par.
Steichen had the day’s low score with a 5-under 67 at Johnny Goodman in Omaha. He led Omaha Creighton Prep to an 18-stroke victory over Elkhorn South.
Bryson had a 1-over 72 at Fremont Golf Club, winning by one over Beau Petersen of Gretna. Southwest held a nine-stroke advantage over the field.
Other individual winners were Easton Chaffee of Blair in B-1, Noah Carpenter of Palmyra in C-1, Cael Peters of Mitchell in C-5, Conner Janda of Lawrence-Nelson in D-1, Jaxon Claussen of Wausa in D-3, Braden Fleischmean of Overton in D-4 and Zaybreon Hansen of Perkins County in D-5.
People are also reading…
The remaining districts are scheduled for Tuesday.
Results
A-1 at Johnny Goodman, Omaha
Team scoring: Omaha Creighton Prep 293, Elkhorn South 311, Lincoln Pius X 327, North Platte 332, Papillion-La Vista 343, Omaha Central 371, Bellevue East 424, Omaha Buena Vista NTS, Omaha Benson NTS.
State qualifiers: 1, Connor Steichen, OCP, 67. 2, Ryan Lingelbach, ES, 72. 3, Theodore Peterson, OCP, 74. 4, Jackson Mann, PLV, 74. 5, Zachary McCormack, OCP, 76. 6, Thomas Kelley, OCP, 76. 7, Kingston Solomon, OCP, 77. 8, Wyatt O'Mara, ES, 78. 9, Jesse Mauch, NP, 78. 10, tie, Mack Peterson, ES; Tyler Morris, LPX, 80.
A-2 at Meadowlark Hills, Kearney
Team scoring: Omaha Westside 297, Kearney 313, Millard West 314, Millard South 327, Papillion-La Vista South 332, Lincoln North Star 416, Omaha Westview 419, Omaha Bryan NTS.
State qualifiers: 1, Jackson Benge, OW, 70. 2, Porter Topp, OW, 73. 3, Owen Bartee, K, 74. 4, Trevor Gutschewski, OW, 76. 5, Reece Rogers, MW, 76. 6, Koji Kitabatake, K, 77. 7, Harrison Clements, MS, 77. 8, Kyle Beaudin, MW, 77. 9, Carson Kildow, LNS, 78. 10, Christopher Whittle, OW, 78. 10, Ryan Le, MW, 78.
A-3 at Fremont Golf Club
Team scoring: Lincoln Southeast 311, Lincoln Southwest 320, Gretna 323, Grand Island 355, Fremont 358, Omaha Burke 407, Omaha Northwest 523, Omaha South 654.
State qualifiers: 1, Thomas Bryson, LSE, 72. 2, Beau Petersen, G, 73. 3, Prestin Vilai, GI, 75. 4, Ben Kottmeyer, LSW, 76. 5, Drake Hull, F, 77. 6, Aidan Koch, LSE, 78. 7, Alex Throener, LSW, 79. 8, Carson Vecera, F, 80. 9, Gavin Gerch, LSE, 80. 10, tie, Sam Kline, LSW; Owen Tucker, LSE, 81.
B-1 at Blair
Team scoring: Columbus Lakeview 342, Elkhorn Mount Michael 344, Bennington 348, Columbus Scotus 358, Blair 376, O'Neill 384, Omaha Roncalli 396, Douglas County West 403, Wayne 415, Boone Central 424, Schuyler 477, South Sioux City 489.
State qualifiers: 1, Easton Chaffee, Blair, 72. 2, Jacob Goertz, EMM, 77. 3, Maxwell Fremarek, CLV, 79. 4, Karter Otte, O'N, 80. 5, Bo Armstrong, W, 82. 6, Cole Rager, SSC, 82. 7, Nick Fleming, CS, 85. 8, Brady Nichols, Benn., 85. 9, Kurt Schneider, CLV, 86. 10, tie, Jack Clements, Benn; Patrick Arndt, CS; Trevor Sloup, CLV, 86.
C-1 at Hidden Valley, Lincoln
Team scoring: Lincoln Christian 334, Lincoln Lutheran 346, Syracuse 353, Johnson County 370, Fairbury 375, Milford 377, Palmyra 377, Wahoo Neumann 391, Thayer Central 396, CCO 396, Louisville 406, Falls City 423, Southern 449, Centennial NTS, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer NTS.
State qualifiers: 1, Noah Carpenter, Pa, 70. 2, Brady Watson, LC, 77. 3, Steven Sladky, WN, 78. 4, Benjamin Mooss, LC, 80. 5, Robert Shanks, Syr, 84. 6, Noah Ringler, LL, 85. 7, Cole Reilly, LL, 86. 8, Alex Hirschfeld, Cent, 86. 9, Logan DeBoer, LL, 86. 10, Logan Zoller, Syr, 86.
C-5 at Kimball
Team scoring: Kearney Catholic 312, Amherst 332, Mitchell 350, Sandhills Valley 374, Alma 388, Hi-Line 390, Broken Bow 391, Valentine 397, Kimball 402, Hershey 407, Sutherland 413, Bayard 417, Gordon-Rushville 449, Chase County 452, Morrill NTS.
State qualifiers: 1, Cael Peters, Mit, 72. 2, Austin Adelung, Am, 75. 3, Landon Edeal, KC, 75. 4, Tate Redinger, KC, 78. 5, Nash Malone, KC, 79. 6, Quinten Hogeland, KC, 80. 7, Cole Kramer, SV, 80. 8, Jackson Dunham, KC, 80. 9, Kyler Lusche, Kim, 81. 10, Cope Smith, Amh, 82.
D-1 at Indianhead, Grand Island
Team scoring: Lawrence-Nelson 335, Sandy Creek 358, Elmwood-Murdock 364, Exeter-Milligan 367, Red Cloud 380, Friend 383, Ravenna 387, Franklin 418, Deshler 422, Blue Hill 438, BDS 446, Shelby-Rising City 457, Grand Island Heartland Lutheran 486, High Plains NTS, Silver Lake NTS,
State qualifiers: 1, Conner Janda, LN, 74. 2, Jacob Klooz, Fri, 76. 3, Krayton Kucera, LN, 81. 4, Gregory Boettcher, Fra, 81. 5, Jake Dane, SC, 81. 6, Carter Milton, Ex, 81. 7, Toby Kotinek, LN, 82. 8, Easton Miller, Elm, 83. 9, Connor Rempe, SC, 84. 10, Gavin Reisbeck, Rav, 85.
D-3 at Pender
Team scoring: Pender 327, Humphrey St. Francis 368, Hartington-Newcastle 373, Howells-Dodge 379, Randolph 383, Stanton 393, Fullerton 396, Wausa 415, Plainview 417, Bloomfield 432, Lyons-Decatur 478, Omaha Brownell Talbot 540, Bancroft-Rosalie NTS, Osmond NTS, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family NTS.
State qualifiers: 1, Jaxon Claussen, W, 78. 2, Mitchell Kelly, Per, 80. 3, Quinton Heineman, Pen, 80. 4, Jaden Kosch, HSF, 82. 5, Trey Johnson, Pen, 83. 6, Layton Gralheer, Pen, 84. 7, Baylen Guenther, Osm, 87. 8, Kellen Fiala, H-D, 87. 9, Mason Mackeprang, Blo, 88. 10, Dayton Sudbeck, H-N, 88.
D-4 at Cambridge
Team scoring: Overton 330, Loomis 345, Hitchcock County 377, Southern Valley 377, Dundy County-Stratton 400, Bertrand 407, Arapahoe 417, Wilcox-Hildreth 417, South Loup 418, Maywood-Hayes Center 424, Cambridge 434, Axtell 449, Pleasanton 458, Medicine Valley 460, Southwest 461, Elm Creek NTS.
State qualifiers: 1, Braden Fleischman, O, 80. 2, Tyson Essex, Ls, 81. 3, Gavin Norris, L, 81. 4, Kaden Lux, O, 82. 5, Alexander Banzhaf, O, 83. 6, Wesley Trompke, L, 84. 7, Kamden Bose, SV, 84. 8, Connor Shively, Overton, 85. 9, Braxton Hammond, SV, 88. 10, Brayden Melchert, HC, 89.
D-5 at Bridgeport
Team scoring: Bridgeport 359, Hemingford 365, Perkins County 369, North Platte St. Patrick's 378, Crawford 381, Garden County 404, Mullen 405, Paxton 413, Leyton 414, Potter-Dix 468, South Platte 516, Hay Springs NTS, Hyannis NTS, Creek Valley NTS, Wallace NTS.
State qualifiers: 1, Zaybreon Hansen, PC, 75. 2, Matthew Phelps, NPSP, 81. 3, Dax Powell, H, 82. 4, Harrison Barnette, B, 83. 5, Rhett Flack, C, 86. 6, Jason Jensen, B, 88. 7, Jacob Holzfaster, Pax, 89. 8, Bodhi Dohse, B, 89. 9, Jacob Bryner, H, 90. 10, Ethan Hardin, Pax, 91.