Results: Nebraska high school boys state wrestling tournament, Feb. 17

Below are the results from the first day of the Nebraska high school boys state wrestling tournament.
* * *
Class A
Team scoring
Millard South 85, Lincoln East 54, Columbus 50.5, Norfolk 46, Papillion-La Vista 44, Grand Island 41, Omaha Westside 40, Lincoln Southwest 36, North Platte 32.5, Omaha Central 30, Lincoln Pius X 26.5, Kearney 24, Omaha North 21, Fremont 20, Bellevue West 19.5, Millard West 19, Lincoln Southeast 18, Millard North 15, Omaha Bryan 15, Bellevue East 14.5, Omaha Northwest 11, Elkhorn South 10, Omaha Burke 9, Papillion-La Vista South 8, Gretna 7, Omaha Creighton Prep 6, Lincoln High 4, Lincoln North Star 4, Lincoln Northeast 4, Omaha South 2.
Quarterfinals
106 pounds: Isaac Ekdahl, Millard South, major dec. Josh Sheard, South, 8-0. Alex Gates, GI, major dec. Braedyn Rakes, Lincoln East, 8-0. Tyler Durden, Papio, major dec. George Ivanov, Pius, 12-0. Brenyn Delano, Columbus, pinned Brody Pitner, North Platte, :29.
113: Logan Edwards, Westside, dec. Jacob Campbell, Papio, 3-0. Miles Anderson, Millard South, pinned Javier Pedro, GI, 2:29. Jesse Lewis, Norfolk, pinned Jordan O'Connor, North Star, 5:59. Darrelle Bonam, Central, dec. Presden Sanchez, Prep, 7-2.
120: Archer Heelan, Kearney, pinned Joshua Shaner, Northeast, 3:59. Hunter Jacobsen, Southwest, pinned Avery Russell, Millard West, 5:51. Blake Cerny, Columbus, tech. fall Cree Soe, Bryan, 20-4. Gabriel Turman, Lincoln East, pinned Gino Rettele, Millard South, 1:51.
126: Brandon Baustert, Lincoln East, pinned Nate Sanchez, Prep, 3:15. Ein Obermiller, GI, pinned Cal Price, Papio, 2:50. Calvin Empkey, Norfolk, pinned Kash Bates, Southwest, 5:24. Adrian Bice, Columbus, pinned Logan Glynn, Millard South, 1:31.
132: Julio Reyes, Burke, dec. Perry Swarm, Kearney, 4-3. Tanner Hosick, Bellevue West, dec. Christian Cortez, GI, 4-2. Keith Smith, Lincoln East, major dec. Gavin Van Driel, Norfolk, 17-4. Cadyn Kucera, Columbus, pinned Ethan Jackson, North Platte, 2:55.
138: Garrett Grice, Bellevue East, pinned Kevin Boston, Central, 2:45. Cash Niroomand-Rad, Papio, pinned Matthew Parker, Elkhorn South, 3:35. Caleb Durr, Southeast, dec. Dane Arrants, GI, 9-3. Cole Toline, Lincoln East, dec. Aiden Robertson, Millard South, 7-3.
145: Joel Adams, Millard South, pinned Dameonte Lindsay, North, 3:00. Ryan Fox, North Platte, dec. Jesse Cruse, Lincoln High, 7-2. Westin Sherlock, Lincoln East, dec. Dylan Busch, Norfolk, 12-5. Noah Aken, Westside, dec. Truman Koehler, Bellevue East, 10-7.
152: Tobin Wingender, Bryan, dec. Alex Dzingle, GI, 3-1. Tyler Antoniak, Millard South, dec. Luke Andres, Pius, 7-2. Jacob Licking, Norfolk, pinned Garrett Morgan, Southwest, 2:45. Michael Myers, Westside, pinned Christian Graser, Prep, 2:53.
160: Nick Hamilton, Papio, pinned Levi Bloomquist, Columbus, 1:52. Henry Reilly, Millard South, dec. Hudson Waldow, Norfolk, 1-0. Jack Baptista, Southwest, major dec. Hudson Oliver, GI, 12-3. Grant Moraske, Bellevue West, tech. fall Nick Sutton, Kearney, 17-2.
170: Antrell Taylor, Millard South, tech. fall Rylee Iburg, Columbus, 20-5. Sam Andres, Pius, pinned Jayson Bottorff, Papio, 3:19. Cooper Jackson, Southwest, pinned Justyce Hostetler, GI, 1:20. Brian Petry, Millard North, dec. Tate Kuchera, Kearney, 6-3.
182: Justin Davis, Central, dec. Coleton Haggin, Papio, 10-6. Caeden Olin, Millard South, dec. Luke Rathjen, North Platte, 7-1. Noah Blair, Millard West, dec. Joe Andreasen, Pius, 10-5. Cameron Cunningham, Gretna, dec. Trace Marco, Papio South, 3-1.
195: Charlie Nosal, Millard West, dec. Xavier Albertson, North Platte, 5-2. Tyler Stewart, North, pinned Sawyer Schilke, Kearney, 2:56. Max McClatchey, Southeast, dec. Ben Andreasen, Pius, 6-2. Benny Alfaro, Fremont, pinned, Chase Pokett, Bryan, 1:24.
220: Vincent Genatone, North Platte, pinned, Ralph Keen, Elkhorn South, :28. Chris Shiney, Millard North, dec. Axel Lyman, Lincoln East, 4-3. Cole Haberman, Westside, pinned Matt Bohy, Pius, 2:19. Christian Nash, Millard South, dec. Jackson Bos, Norfolk, 6-4.
285: Tyson Terry, North, major dec. Ryan Zatechka, Westside, 9-0. Titus Richardson, Fremont, dec. Brayden Heffner, Norfolk, 4-0. Tyson Danner, Northwest, pinned Chase Emsick, Elkhorn South, 1:50. Jamison Kemp, Central, pinned Aaron Thiemann, Papio, 5:16.
Class B
Team scoring
Bennington 63.5, Hastings 58, Waverly 51, Blair 49, Broken Bow 37.5, Gering 33.5, Omaha Skutt 29.5, Beatrice 29, Aurora 27, Cozad 23, Scottsbluff 22.5, Pierce 21.5, Boone Central 18, Minden 18, Wahoo 16, Nebraska City 15, Sidney 15, Chadron 13, Boys Town 12, Plattsmouth 12, Columbus Lakeview 11, Om. Concordia/DC West 11, Fort Calhoun 11, Ralston 11, Norris 9, York 9, Ashland-Greenwood 8, South Sioux City 7.5, Adams Central 7, Columbus Scotus 4, Elkhorn 4, Elkhorn North 4, Lexington 4, GI Northwest 4, Seward 4, Platteview 4, Ogallala 3, Crete 2, McCook 2, Omaha Gross 2, Alliance 0, Auburn 0, Gothenburg 0, Elkhorn Mt. Michael 0, Wayne 0, West Point-Beemer 0, Omaha Roncalli 0.
Quarterfinals
106: Cameron Brumbaugh, Hastings, dec. Chauncey Watson, Broken Bow, 1-0. Cadyn Coyle, Bennington, dec. Christopher Gamino, Scottsbluff, 9-6. Ashton Dane, Gering, pinned Kaleb Keiper, GINW, :59. Hudson Loges, Blair, major dec. Drew Weddle, Nebraska City, 9-1.
113: Chance Houser, Sidney, pinned Luke Frost, Blair, 1:08. Garrison Brehm, Waverly, dec. Wyatt Clarke, Crete, 5-1. Kael Lauridsen, Bennington, pinned Isaiah Murillo, Gering, :43. Hunter Anderson, Hastings, tech. fall Wilson Cucultzin, Broken Bow, 18-2.
120: Connor Ritonya, Bennington, pinned Tucker Adams, Hastings, 2:28. Robert Nelson, Minden, dec. Daven Naylor, Lexington, 5-4. Jesse Loges, Blair, dec. Cael Nielsen, Plattsmouth, 5-2. Carson Wood, Boone Central, dec. Brayden Canoyer, Waverly, 7-0.
126: Isaiah Foster, Wahoo, dec. Trev Greve, Waverly, 9-6. Kyler Lauridsen, Bennington, major dec. Bryce Karlin, Beatrice, 11-0. Ely Olberding, Fort Calhoun, dec. Austin Munier, Sidney, 5-4. Braiden Kort, Hastings, dec. Austyn Cote, Ashland-Greenwood, 6-3.
132: Cyrus Wells, Broken Bow, dec. Brock Bolling, Pierce, 6-4 SV-1. Orrin Kuehn, Minden, dec. Blaine Christo, Ashland-Greenwood, 3-2. Connor Whiteley, Scottsbluff, dec. Lance Olberding, Fort Calhoun, 8-4. Zach Ourada, Skutt, tech. fall Braxton Peacher, Bennington, 17-0.
138: AJ Parrish, Bennington, dec. Connor Wells, Broken Bow, 6-0. Elijah Johnson, Hastings, dec. Davin Serres, Chadron, 10-5. Malachi Bordovsky, Wahoo, dec. Albert Stone, Gering, 9-3. Garrett Rine, Waverly, pinned Trevor Reinke, Beatrice, 3:12.
145: Adam Kruse, Skutt, dec. Drew Moser, Waverly, 2-1. Jayden Coulter, Pierce, dec. Michael Mass, Ralston, 5-3. Quinn Bailey, Chadron, major dec. Kayleb Saurer, Adams Central, 9-0. Landon Templar, Blair, dec. Bayler Poston, Nebraska City, 2-1.
152: Yoan Camejo, Blair, major dec. Hayden Russman, Cozad, 11-1. Cade Ziola, Skutt, dec. Cameron Zink, Ogallala, 6-3. Caden Corcoran, Ralston, dec. Kemper Reed, Waverly, 6-2. Landon Weidner, Hastings, dec. Eliott Steinhoff, Platteview, 6-2.
160: Charlie Powers, Blair, dec. Cole Maschmann, Beatrice, 5-1 SV-1. Michael Kruntorad, Pierce, dec. Tony Palmer, South Sioux City, 8-6. Ashton Schafer, Boone Central, pinned Benidetto Aburumuh, Skutt, 2:47. Jett Samuelson, Hastings, dec. Alex Anthony, McCook, 3-1 SV-1.
170: Frankie Trevino, Scottsbluff, dec. Nolan Hill, Seward, 9-5. Torrance Koehn, Beatrice, dec. Josh Colgrove, Plattsmouth, 2-1. Isaac White, Cozad, pinned Riley Eickmeier, Scotus, 2:35. Cooper Spaulding, Norris, dec. Blane Boehmer, Bennington, 7-0.
182: Deegan Nelson, Beatrice, dec. Hunter Fredrickson, Minden, 3-2. Max Denson, Broken Bow, pinned Tyler Weeda, Boys Town, 5:14. Brekyn Papineau, Aurora, dec. Josiah Mobley, Scottsbluff, 7-2. Jacob Awiszus, Gering, dec. Mason Villwok, Elkhorn, 7-6.
195: Luke MacDonald, Bennington, pinned Livai Opetaia, Blair, :52. Eli Boryca, Cozad, dec. Cal Wells, Broken Bow, 5-2. Mack Owens, Aurora, major dec. Oaklyn Smith, Hastings, 10-2. Wyatt Fanning, Waverly, pinned Josh Adkins, Plattsmouth, 2:42.
220: Jay Ballard, Boys Town, dec. Brandon Kabourek, Gross, 4-1. Collin Schwartzkopf, Gering, dec. Keifer Anderson, Broken Bow, 3-2. Landon Ternus, Lakeview, pinned Luke Lambert, Ashland-Greenwood, 4:30. Mikah Ruiz, Nebraska City, major dec. Brock Ostdiek, Beatrice, 12-4.
285: Neil Hartman, Concordia/DCW, pinned Tyler Pavelka, Adams Central, 1:14. Trevor Brown, Waverly, pinned Zach Protaskey, Elkhorn North, :49. Aaron Jividen, Aurora, dec. Sawyer Bumgarner, Brown Bow, 3-2 UTB. Kadence Velde, York, pinned Mwamba Ngeleka, South Sioux, 5:05.
Class C
Team scoring
David City Aquinas 68, Milford 49, Valentine 41, Crofton/Bloomfield 40, O'Neill 38, Central City 37.5, Battle Creek 37, Logan View 28, Wahoo Neumann 26.5, St. Paul 23, David City 20.5, Fillmore Central 19, Raymond Central 18, Falls City 17, Ord 17, Fremont Bergan 17, Malcolm 13, Amherst 12, Centennial 11, Cross County/Osceola 11, Tekamah-Herman 11, Hershey 11, Superior 11, Chase County 9, Twin River 9, Fairbury 9, GI Central Catholic 9, Norfolk Catholic 9, Syracuse 8, Yutan 8, Gibbon 7, HTRS 7, Gordon-Rushville 6, Wood River 5, BRLD 4, Centura 4, South Central 4, Red Cloud/Blue Hill 4, Wilber-Clatonia 4, Arcadia/Loup City 3, Lincoln Christian 3, Elkhorn Valley 3, Tri County 3, Conestoga 2, Lincoln Lutheran 2, Arlington 0, Clarkson-Leigh 0, Hartington CC 0, Kearney Catholic 0, Johnson County 0, Mitchell 0, North Bend 0, Oakland-Craig 0, Ponca 0, Quad County Northeast 0, West Holt 0.
Quarterfinals
106: Ryan Stusse, Battle Creek, pinned Grady Romshek, DC Aquinas, 1:01. Dylan Parks, O'Neill, major dec. Yair Santiago, Norfolk Catholic, 12-2. Ethan Elliott, Hershey, pinned Dalton Lovejoy, Central City, 3:00. Robbie Fisher, Crofton/Bloomfield, pinned Derrick Ruzicka, St. Paul, 5:09.
113: William Sprenger, Valentine, major dec. Cooper Rea, Milford, 11-2. Jacob McGee, Logan View, dec. Zander Kavan, Norfolk Catholic, 5-3 SV-1. Drew Garfield, Central City, tech. fall Rowan Jarosik, South Central, 15-0. Ayden Wintz, Battle Creek, dec. Jacob Schultz, Raymond Central, 7-3.
120: Cole Kunz, Central City, pinned Jace Goebel, Syracuse, 5:09. Jose Escandon, Gibbon, dec. Mason Nitz, Elkhorn Valley, 4-1. Conner Kohout, Milford, dec. Travis Meyer, Fillmore Central, 4-3. Jakob Kavan, Aquinas, major dec. Ayden Berney, Centura, 9-0.
126: Kaleb Baker, St. Paul, dec. Carter King, Battle Creek, 9-7 SV-1. Tristan Burbach, Central City, dec. Grant Wells, Lincoln Lutheran, 3-2. John Alden, O'Neill, dec. Keaghon Chini, Conestoga, 10-6. Simon Schindler, David City, pinned Dylan Gewecke, Fillmore Central, 5:54.
132: Alexander Schademann, Fillmore Central, pinned Trev Arlt, Yutan, 3:43. Eli Vondra, Milford, pinned Boston Reeves, Battle Creek, 3:21. Kaden Gregory, Logan View, pinned Gavin Sandoz, Valentine, 6:12. Logan Bryce, Raymond Central, dec. Levi McGrew, Lincoln Christian, 7-5.
138: Wyatt Olberding, Falls City, dec. Barret Brandt, Syracuse, 4-0. Ty Rainforth, O'Neill, pinned Caden Reedy, Tri County, 1:31. Max Lautenschlager, Neumann, tech. fall Connor Gerths, Fairbury, 15-0. Hunter Vanderberg, Aquinas, pinned Riley Waddington, Wood River, 2:47.
145: Cayden Lamb, Valentine, dec. Cy Petersen, Syracuse, 2-0. Quentyn Frank, Amherst, major dec. Aiden Hinrichs, 11-0. Brady Thompson, O'Neill, pinned Owen Sack, St. Paul, 2:45. William Poppe, Crofton/Bloomfield, pinned Robert Gilkerson, Falls City, 3:47.
152: Ashton Lurz, Valentine, dec. Allan Olander, Norfolk Catholic, 8-3. Christopher Nickolite, Aquinas, pinned Jack Chapman, Milford, 1:28. Logan Burt, Tekamah-Herman, pinned Colby Homolka, Wilber-Clatonia, 3:09. Korbyn Battershaw, Battle Creek, dec. Dylan Ancheta, Wood River, 3-2.
160: Cal Janke, Bergan, dec. Levi Drueke, O'Neill, 4-2. Ben Alberts, GICC, dec. Carter Springer, 12-9. Wyatt Tramp, Crofton/Bloomfield, dec. Beau Zoucha, Twin River, 9-4. Cameron Graham, Cross County/Osceola, pinned Tobin Olson, Valentine, 4:43.
170: Samuel Vrana, Neumann, dec. Tegan Snyder, Gordon-Rushville, 1-0. Gavin Zoucha, Minden, pinned Jake Hodson, Red Cloud/Blue Hill, 1:34. Christopher Scdoris, Milford, major dec. Chase Stieb, Arcadia/Loup City, 15-7. Conner Kreikemeier, Raymond Central, dec. Josh Jessen, Yutan, 3-1.
182: Tagg Buechle, Valentine, pinned Caleb Courter, Malcolm, 1:49. Michael Andel, Aquinas, pinned Thomas Vance, Milford, 1:21. Jed Jones, Twin River, dec. Jaramie Elton, Central City, 1-0. Tre Daro, David City, pinned Taylon Pascoe, Gordon-Rushville, 1:32.
195: Hunter Oborny, Milford, pinned Koa McIntyre, Bergan, 3:54. Ryan Gabriel, Ord, dec. Paul Buresh, Aquinas, 6-1. Aiden Worthey, HTRS, dec. Thomas Field, Falls City, 5-2. Trent Moudry, Neumann, pinned Brody Bogard, Amherst, 1:13.
220: Logan Booth, Logan View, major dec. Kase Thompson, Battle Creek, 11-1. Jaret Peterson, Chase County, pinned Clay Hedges, Bergan, 3:08. Jared Janssen, Crofton/Bloomfield, dec. Isaac Wilcox, Norfolk Catholic, 7-1. Reilly Miller, Aquinas, pinned Trey Warner, Ord, 4:00.
285: Kazz Hyson, Fairbury, dec. Bridger Rice, Ord, 3-1. Quade Peterson, St. Paul, pinned Daven Whitley, BRLD, 5:01. Payton Christiancy, Superior, pinned Jaden Nolte, Falls City, 3:12. Carson Fehlhafer, Centennial, pinned Calib Svoboda, Aquinas, 3:40.
Class D
Team scoring
Sutherland 62, Winside 43.5, Thayer Central 43, Mullen 30, Howells-Dodge 29, Axtell 28, Pleasanton 28, Plainview 27, Arapahoe 25, Southern Valley 24, Twin Loup 22, High Plains 20, Neligh-Oakdale 20, Hitchcock County 19, Burwell 17, East Butler 17, Kenesaw 15, Southwest 15, Summerland 15, Maxwell 13, Anselmo-Merna 12, Alma 11, Bridgeport 11, Hemingford 11, Palmer 11, Pender 11, Shelton 11, Crawford 10, West Point GACC 10, Wisner-Pilger 10, Perkins County 9, Ravenna 9, Sandhills/Thedford 9, Cambridge 8.5, North Central 8, North Platte St. Patrick’s 8, Doniphan-Trumbull 7, Bayard 6, Shelby-Rising City 6, Brady 4, Elgin/Pope John 4, Fullerton 4, Kimball 4, Morrill 4, Riverside 4, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 4, Wauneta-Palisade 4, Central Valley 2, Hyannis 2, Overton 2, Southern 2, Ansley-Litchfield 0, Banner County 0, Elm Creek 0, Franklin 0, Freeman 0, Hay Springs 0, Hi-Line 0, Leyton 0, Meridian 0, Nebraska Christian 0, Osmond 0, Palmyra 0, Sandhills Valley 0, South Loup 0, O’Neilil St. Mary’s 0, Stanton 0, Wilcox-Hildreth 0.
Quarterfinals
106: Carter Brandyberry, Alma, pinned Tristan Olson, Anselmo-Merna, 5:06. Colter Sinn, Thayer Central, pinned Hudson Urkoski, High Plains, 3:31. Braxton Hammond, Southern Valley, pinned Jeffery Forsen, Mullen, 3:15. Sebastian Sauceda, Shelton, pinned Wyatt Heessel, Maxwell, 1:23.
113: Creel Weber, Hemingford, pinned Clark Padrnos, SEM, 5:30. Nolan Osborn, Twin Loup, pinned Matthew Ferris, Pender, 5:14. Gatlin Krepela, Pleasanton, pinned Luke Harper, Sutherland, :47. Triston Wells, Thayer Central, dec. Blake Devitt, Hitchcock Co., 5-4.
120: Jacoby Mann, Winside, major dec. Ashton Sinn, Thayer Central, 8-0. Eli Paxton, Mullen, pinned Lane Bohac, East Butler, 5:00. Braxton Siebrandt, Wisner-Pilger, pinned Ethan Kipp, Twin Loup, 2:29. Dylan Brichacek, Howells-Dodge, pinned Gage Friesen, High Plains, 3:59.
126: Jacob Fox, Axtell, pinned Carter VanPelt, Southwest, 4:28. Cayden Ellis, Winside, major dec. Ted Hemmingsen, Riverside, 14-6. Cauy Kohl, Sutherland, pinned Austen Forney, Southern, 5:47. Luke Polivka, East Butler, dec. Carter Beckman, EPJ, 6-4 SV-1.
132: Brenner McLaughlin, Thayer Central, major dec. Brayden Brecka, East Butler, 13-2. Nickolas Kuehn, Kenesaw, pinned Jacob Kerns, Southwest, :44. Matt Bruns, Sutherland, dec. Javier Marino, High Plains, 3-1. Scout Ashburn, Plainview, dec. Bryan Conn, Arapahoe, 7-1.
138: Wyatt Urkoski, High Plains, pinned Cinch Kiger, Overton, 4:18. Jon Peterka, Sutherland, dec. Kyle Oakley, Central Valley, 4-0. Kyler Mosel, Plainview, dec. Ezekiel Heaton, Hyannis, 3-0. Zachery Randall, Pender, dec. Gaven Nutter, NPSP, 13-6.
145: Mason Noel, Southern Valley, dec. Daniel Kohel, Morrill, 7-4. Art Escalante, Winside, pinned Colton Pouk, Perkins Co., 4:52. Samuel Foster, Sutherland, major dec. Grady Belt, Shelby-Rising City, 8-0. Tanner Frahm, Plainview, tech. fall Quinn Bertrand, Axtell, 18-1.
152: Hunter Cook, Sutherland, injury def. Archer Grint, Twin Loup, 5:00. Tristian Lavicky, Axtell, major dec. Justin Knoll, Shelby-Rising City, 12-2. Taaron Lavicky, Axtell, dec. Ethan Baumert, WPGACC, 7-5 SV-1. Levi Lewis, North Central, dec. Trey Schindler, Kimball, 6-4.
160: Steven Menke, Bridgeport, pinned Alex Arroyo, Sutherland, 3:14. Gabe Escalante, Winside, dec. Trevin Brecka, East Butler, 3-0. Aiden Kuester, Neligh-Oakdale, dec. Trevor Brown, Southern Valley, 9-6. Gunner Mumford, Thayer Central, dec. Beau Lake, Bayard, 8-3.
170: Levi Belina, Howells-Dodge, pinned Sean Simonson, Mullen, 3:06. Austin Rudolf, Neligh-Oakdale, pinned Conner Bryner, Wauneta-Palisade, 2:00. Chase Pawloski, Pleasanton, pinned Kolyn Gaston, Hitchcock Co., 3:02. Slate Micheel, Twin Loup, dec. Triston Stearns, Brady, 4-1.
182: Kolby Welling, Crawford, major dec. Luke Pawloski, Pleasanton, 9-0. Jestin Bayer, Howells-Dodge, dec. Brett Bridger, Fullerton, 2-0. Julien Grindle, Cambridge, dec. Sean Duffy, Kenesaw, 7-5. Kolby Larson, Burwell, dec. Justin Schroll, NPSP, 5-4 UTB.
195: Reece Zutavern, Sandhills/Thedford, dec. Alex Gideon, Burwell, 10-4. Keegan Shuler, Hitchcock Co., pinned Cameron Schulte, Thayer Central, 4:47. Sid Miller, Anselmo-Merna, dec. Mason Topp, Winside, 5-2. Colton Thiele, Summerland, pinned Ashton Hawkins, Axtell, 5:17.
220: Clayton Hardy, Southwest, pinned Casey Miller, Bayard, :45. Gavin White, Sutherland, pinned Cale Buss, Burwell, 2:31. Gunner Reimers, Palmer, pinned Dax Doernemann, WPGACC, 1:21. Kayden Stubbs, Maxwell, dec. Austin Meyer, Perkins Co., 7-1 TB-1.
285: Isaac Welch, Mullen, pinned JySeann Pugh, Pleasanton, 4:00. Levi Kerner, Arapahoe, pinned George Fraher, WPGACC, :36. Jordy Baland, Doniphan-Trumbull, dec. Logan Mueller, Summerland, 4-2. Thomas Psota, Ravenna, dec. Ashton Meyer, Perkins Co., 3-1.