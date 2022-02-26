Results: Nebraska high school Class A girls basketball subdistricts

Below are the results of Nebraska high school Class A girls basketball subdistrict semifinals.
A-1 Millard South 74, Omaha South 32
The top-ranked Patriots led 35-5 after the first quarter and 51-11 at halftime. Skye Giddings scored 21 for the Packers, who finish 5-18.
Papillion-La Vista South 55, North Platte 38
The 13-10 Titans kept their season alive by posting the 17-point road win over the 12-10 Bulldogs. Papio South is one win away from its first state tourney berth since 2016.
A-2 Fremont 82, Lincoln North Star 42
The third-ranked Tigers led 27-11 after the first quarter and 41-21 at halftime. Macy Bryant scored 28 for Fremont, which ended the season for the 5-19 Navigators.
Tatum Rusher scored 16 for the Bearcats, who will be seeking their first state tourney berth since 2017. The loss by the 12-12 Dragons spells the end of the coaching career of Jerome Skrdla, who will retire with 601 career victories -- fifth on the state's all-time list.
A-3 Lincoln High 84, Omaha Burke 23
Briauna Robinson scored 21 points and Kiana Wiley added 17 for the second-ranked Links, who are seeking their first state tourney berth since 2018. The Bulldogs finish 5-18.
Lincoln Northeast 53, Omaha Westside 32
The 15-8 Rockets have won eight of their last 10 games and will seek their first state tournament berth since 2017. The Warriors finish 13-11.
A-4 Omaha Central 71, Elkhorn South 24
Aaniya Webb scored 24 points while Aniah Wayne had 23 and went over the career 1,000-point mark for the fourth-ranked Eagles. Central (23-3) will seek its second straight state tourney berth while the season ends for the 5-18 Storm.
Millard West 61, Omaha Benson 56, OT
The 15-8 Wildcats stretched their win streak to seven by outlasting the 11-12 Bunnies. Millard West will be going after its first state tourney berth since 2017.
A-5 Lincoln East 47, Lincoln Southeast 20
The 14-10 Spartans will be seeking their seventh straight state tourney berth. The Knights, who trailed 33-9 at halftime, finish 10-13.
Lincoln Southwest 65, Norfolk 35
The 18-5 Silver Hawks will be going after their sixth straight trip to state. The Panthers finish 6-17.
A-6 Lincoln Pius X 45, Papillion-La Vista 43, OT
The two-time defending Class A champion Thunderbolts survived the upset bid by the Monarchs. Madelyn Navrkal scored 14 to pace seventh-ranked Pius (19-5) while Rease Murtaugh had 12 for the Monarchs, who finish 7-16.
A-7 Bellevue East 58, Omaha Northwest 28
The 18-6 Chieftains, who ended the regular season with a win over the Huskies, made it two straight over 8-15 Northwest. Bellevue East is going after its first state tourney berth since 2014.
Millard North 55, Columbus 35
The 18-6 Mustangs advance to Tuesday's district final in hopes of their second straight state tourney berth and fourth in five years. The Discoverers finish 7-16.
Photos: All-Nebraska basketball teams through the years
2021: Showstoppers
This year’s crop of high school basketball talent could be remembered as one of the best in state history. Like an all-time great film — think “The Godfather,” “Citizen Kane,” “Casablanca” — could these 10 players be among that top-tier ilk? Either way, this year’s prep hoops season was a must see. And unlike some big-budget movies, the drama on court lived up to the hype. It was a blockbuster state tournament, with big stars, plot twists and loads of action. So take a moment for some star gazing after (top row from left) Frankie Fidler, Saint Thomas, Isaac Traudt, (middle) Taylor McCabe, Britt Prince, Grace Cave, (bottom) Hunter Sallis, Chucky Hepburn, Allison Weidner and Alexis Markowski stole the show. And what a show it was.
ILLUSTRATION BY MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
2020: The Legion of All-Nebraska
Listed alphabetically by last name: Tyson Gordon, Omaha Skutt; Chucky Hepburn, Bellevue West; Jayme Horan, Millard South; Morgan Maly, Crete; Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X; Taylor McCabe, Fremont; Hunter Sallis, Millard North; Allison Weidner, Humphrey St. Francis; Donovan Williams, Lincoln North Star; Latrell Wrightsell Jr., Omaha Central.
ILLUSTRATIONS BY MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
2019: Masterpiece
Front row, from left: Whitney Brown, Grand Island Northwest; Lauren West, Millard North; Jayme Horan, Millard South; McKenna Sims, South Sioux City; Morgan Maly, Crete. Back row, from left: Chucky Hepburn, Bellevue West; Charlie Easley, Lincoln Pius X; Akol Arop, Omaha Creighton Prep; Baylor Scheierman, Aurora; John Tonje, Omaha Central.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2018: Monumental
From left: Shereef Mitchell, Omaha Burke; Payton Brotzki, Platteview; Kanon Koster, Kearney; McKenna Sims, South Sioux City; Brady Heiman, Platteview; Dariauna Lewis, Omaha North; Akol Arop, Omaha Creighton Prep; Brooke Carlson, Elkhorn; Sam Griesel, Lincoln East; and Quinn Weidemann, Omaha Westside.
2017: Royal Court
Sitting, from left: Jaden Wrightsell, Omaha Northwest; McKenna Minter, Lincoln Northeast; Teddy Allen, Boys Town. Standing, from left: Chloe Dworak, Lincoln Christian; Quinn Weidemann, Omaha Westside; McKenna Simms, South Sioux City; Aguek Arop, Omaha South; Ed Chang, Papillion-La Vista; Kanon Koster, Kearney; Ayo Akinwole, Papillion-La Vista.
2016: Hang Time
Front from left: Quinn Weidemann, Omaha Westide; Aguek Arop, Omaha South; Grace Berry, Lincoln East; Caleal Walker, Omaha South; and Skyler Snider, Kearney. Back from left: Ed Chang, Papillion-La Vista; Rylie Cascio Jensen, Fremont; Nate Schimonitz, Omaha Creighton Prep; Ryan Williams, Fremont; and Chloe Akin-Otiko, Bellevue West.
2015: Shooting Stars
Front from left: Jay Bridgeman, Omaha Westside; Kianna Ibis, Omaha Benson; Jessica Shepard, Fremont; Maddie Simon, Lincoln Pius X; Jaycee Bradley, Norfolk. Back from left: Tyler Hagedorn, Norfolk; Adam Dykman, Fremont Bergan; Justin Patton, Omaha North; Drew Homa, Omaha Creighton Prep; Malik Hluchoweckyj, Bellevue West.
2014: Full-court Press
Top from left: Chatrice White, Shelby-Rising City; Khyri Thomas, Omaha Benson; Jessica Shepard, Fremont. Front from left: Mitchell Hahn, Fremont; Malik Hluchoweckyj, Bellevue West; McKenzie Brown, Grand Island Northwest; Tre'Shawn Thurman, Omaha Central; Maddie Simon, Lincoln Pius X; Kevin Metoyer, Omaha Westside; Kianna Ibis, Omaha Benson.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
2013: All-Shake
Front from left: Alexa Kastanek, Lincoln Southeast (wearing rainbow hat); Tra-Deon Hollins, Omaha Central (holding book); Lauren Works, Lincoln Southwest (wearing fedora); McKenzie Brown, Grand Island Northwest (holding basketball and balloon). Middle from left: Brett Dougherty, Papillion-La Vista (wearing marching band hat); Jessica Shepard, Lincoln Southeast (holding bear); Akoy Agau, Omaha Central (holding trophy); Kianna Ibis, Omaha Benson (waving towel). Back from left: Cam Williams, Omaha South (holding pom poms); Connor Lusso, Millard West (wearing birthday cake hat).
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2012: Old School
Front from left: Akoy Agau, Omaha Central; Jessica Shepard, Lincoln Southeast; Josiah Gustafson, Millard North; Brianna Rollerson, Omaha Central; Beth Bohuslavsky, Seward; Mike Gesell, South Sioux City. Back from left: Chelsea Mason, Bellevue West; Dylan Travis, Omaha Gross; Jalen Bradley, Norfolk; Brianna Craig, Lincoln Northeast.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
2011: Showstoppers
Front from left: Hailey Mandelko, Lexington; Galen Gullie, Omaha Bryan; Emily Cady, Seward; Mike Gesell, South Sioux City. Middle from left: Akoy Agau, Omaha Central; Chelsea Mason, Bellevue West; Jalen Bradley, Norfolk; Alexis Akin-Otiko, Bellevue West. Back from left: Jayla Hobza, Bellevue East; CJ Carter, Omaha Benson.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2010: Good to the End
Clockwise from top left: Alexis Akin-Otiko, Bellevue West; Jordan Hooper, Alliance; Deverell Biggs, Omaha Central; Dwight Smith, Ralston; Elliott Eliason, Chadron; Austin Kaczor, Ewing; Mike Gesell, South Sioux City; Nicole Arp; Kearney; Sarah Nelson, Omaha Westside; Emily Cady, Seward.
2009: From All Directions
Bottom from left: Austin Kaczor, Ewing; Isiah Gandy, Boys Town; Elliott Eliason, Chadron; Jarrell Crayton, Bellevue East; Greg Smith, Ralston. Top from left of page: Marissa Kastanek, Lincoln Southeast; Emily Hauder, Bellevue West; Jordan Hooper, Alliance; KK Houser, Lincoln Southeast; Sarah Nelson, Omaha Westside.
2008: Rare Collection
From left: Antoine Young, Bellevue West; Jordan Hooper, Alliance; Josh Jones, Omaha Central; Marissa Kastanek, Lincoln Southeast; Wes Eikmeier, Fremont Bergan; KK Houser, Lincoln Southeast; Jarell Crayton, Bellevue East; McKayla Knudson, South Sioux City; Jesse Carr, Ainsworth; Nicole Brungardt, Norfolk Catholic.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2007: Big Game
Clockwise from top left: Kellie Nelson, Omaha Westside; Dominique Kelley, Lincoln Northeast; Kelsey Woodard, Bellevue West; Amber Hegge, Crofton; Jesse Carr, Ainsworth; Josh Jones, Omaha Central; Wes Eikmeier, Fremont Bergan; Antoine Young, Bellevue West; Mitch Albers, Papillion-La Vista; Jasmine Johnson, Omaha Central.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD HERALD
2006: A Cut Above
From left: Antoine Young, Bellevue West; Brooke Delano, Bellevue West; Matt Hill, Lincoln Southeast; Dominique Kelly, Lincoln Northeast; Yvonne Turner, Bellevue East; Andrew Bridger, Lincoln Northeast; Tyler Bullock, Lincoln North Star; Katie Frank, South Sioux City; Samantha Schuett, Millard West; Avery Tyler, Omaha Bryan.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2005: All-State Oasis
From left: Samantha Schuett, Millard West; Katie Frank, South Sioux City; Matt Culliver, Omaha Bryan; Andrew Bridger, Lincoln Northeast; Matt Hill, Lincoln Southeast; Katie Smith, Omaha Skutt; Zach Potter, Omaha Creighton Prep; Yvonne Turner, Bellevue East; Megan Neuvirth, West Point GACC, Josh Dotzler, Bellevue West.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
