Results: Nebraska high school Class A girls basketball subdistricts

Below are the results of Nebraska high school Class A girls basketball subdistrict semifinals.

* * *

​​​A-1

Millard South 74, Omaha South 32

The top-ranked Patriots led 35-5 after the first quarter and 51-11 at halftime. Skye Giddings scored 21 for the Packers, who finish 5-18.

Papillion-La Vista South 55, North Platte 38

The 13-10 Titans kept their season alive by posting the 17-point road win over the 12-10 Bulldogs. Papio South is one win away from its first state tourney berth since 2016.

A-2

Fremont 82, Lincoln North Star 42

The third-ranked Tigers led 27-11 after the first quarter and 41-21 at halftime. Macy Bryant scored 28 for Fremont, which ended the season for the 5-19 Navigators.

Kearney 48, Gretna 44

Tatum Rusher scored 16 for the Bearcats, who will be seeking their first state tourney berth since 2017. The loss by the 12-12 Dragons spells the end of the coaching career of Jerome Skrdla, who will retire with 601 career victories -- fifth on the state's all-time list.

A-3

Lincoln High 84, Omaha Burke 23

Briauna Robinson scored 21 points and Kiana Wiley added 17 for the second-ranked Links, who are seeking their first state tourney berth since 2018. The Bulldogs finish 5-18.

​Lincoln Northeast 53, Omaha Westside 32

The 15-8 Rockets have won eight of their last 10 games and will seek their first state tournament berth since 2017. The Warriors finish 13-11.

A-4

Omaha Central 71, Elkhorn South 24

Aaniya Webb scored 24 points while Aniah Wayne had 23 and went over the career 1,000-point mark for the fourth-ranked Eagles. Central (23-3) will seek its second straight state tourney berth while the season ends for the 5-18 Storm.

Millard West 61, Omaha Benson 56, OT

The 15-8 Wildcats stretched their win streak to seven by outlasting the 11-12 Bunnies. Millard West will be going after its first state tourney berth since 2017.

A-5

Lincoln East 47, Lincoln Southeast 20

The 14-10 Spartans will be seeking their seventh straight state tourney berth. The Knights, who trailed 33-9 at halftime, finish 10-13.

Lincoln Southwest 65, Norfolk 35

The 18-5 Silver Hawks will be going after their sixth straight trip to state. The Panthers finish 6-17.

A-6

Lincoln Pius X 45, Papillion-La Vista 43, OT

The two-time defending Class A champion Thunderbolts survived the upset bid by the Monarchs. Madelyn Navrkal scored 14 to pace seventh-ranked Pius (19-5) while Rease Murtaugh had 12 for the Monarchs, who finish 7-16.

A-7

Bellevue East 58, Omaha Northwest 28

The 18-6 Chieftains, who ended the regular season with a win over the Huskies, made it two straight over 8-15 Northwest. Bellevue East is going after its first state tourney berth since 2014.

Millard North 55, Columbus 35

The 18-6 Mustangs advance to Tuesday's district final in hopes of their second straight state tourney berth and fourth in five years. The Discoverers finish 7-16.

