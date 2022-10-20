Results: Nebraska high school Eight Man playoffs, Oct. 20

Below are the results and highlights from the Eight Man-1 and Eight Man-2 playoffs and Classes A and B regular-season games Oct. 20.

Eight Man-1 playoffs

No. 1 North Platte St. Patrick’s 56, Elkhorn Valley 24: Brecken Erickson had a 68-yard interception return, two catches for 61 yards and a score and 3½ sacks for the Irish (9-0).

Weeping Water 42, No. 2 Cross County 22: The Indians (5-4) pulled the upset of Cross County (8-1) by getting two interceptions and a fumble recovery in the final quarter.

No. 3 Stanton 79, Pender 20: The Mustangs (9-0) beat the Pendragons for the second time in a week.

No. 4 Neligh-Oakdale 70, Cambridge 22: Aiden Kuester led Neligh-Oakdale (8-1) with 25 carries for 282 yards and six touchdowns. He was 15 of 24 passing for 202 yards and one touchdown. The 484 total yards pushed his career total for total yards to 10,944, breaking the eight-man state record of 10,675 held by Brandon Holtorf of Prague (1998-2001).

No. 5 Clarkson/Leigh 28, Wisner-Pilger 23: The Patriots (8-1) recovered a goal-line fumble early in the fourth quarter.

No. 6 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 68, Mead 20: The Bears (9-0) blanked Mead in the second half after leading 30-20.

No. 8 Elmwood-Murdock 59, Plainview 26: Reid Fletcher ran for 194 yards, threw for 174 and accounted for seven touchdowns for the 8-1 Knights. Tanner Frahm of Plainview threw for 361 yards and two touchdowns.

No. 10 Thayer Central 44, Shelby-Rising City 0: Will Heitmann threw three touchdown passes to Grant Wiedel in a 44-point first half for Thayer (8-1).

Heartland 20, EMF 18: The Huskies (7-2) needed a goal-line stand late in the game, stopping Exeter-Milligan/Friend on fourth-and-goal from inside the 1 with two minutes left.

Nebraska Christian 38, Alma 36: The Eagles (7-2) stopped a 2-point conversion to advance after Alma scored on fourth-and-goal from the 12 in the final minute.

Ravenna 42, Perkins County 18: It was the first playoff win since 2010 for Ravenna (7-2).

Sandy Creek 24, Sandhills Valley 18: The visiting Cougars (6-3) took the lead with 4:20 left and ran out the clock after intercepting the Mavericks with 2½ minutes left.

Summerland 28, Bridgeport 14: Kendrick Schroeder, filling in for the injured Trevor Thomson, had 110 yards as Summerland (6-3) won its first playoff game in its short history.

Other scores:

No. 9 Riverside 55, Maxwell 12

Hi-Line 52, Arapahoe 16

Crofton 40, Freeman 27

Eight Man-2 playoffs

No. 1 Howells-Dodge 64, Creighton 12: Lance Brester scored on five of his nine carries, rushing for 154 yards, and in the first quarter returned punts 45 and 69 yards for touchdowns for the 9-0 Jaguars.

No. 2 BDS 46, Nebraska Lutheran 6: The Eagles (9-0) scored on the first five touchdown drives for a 38-0 halftime lead.

No. 3 Hitchcock County 78, Maywood-Hayes Center 0: The Falcons (9-0) got seven touchdown runs from Kolyn Gaston. MHC earlier in the season forfeited to Hitchcock County.

No. 4 Ainsworth 64, Loomis 20: Carter Nelson ran for 189 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries, also catching a TD pass, and Trey Appelt had five catches for 100 yards and two scores for the Bulldogs (9-0).

No. 5 Wynot 56, Winside 20: Dylan Heine threw three touchdown passes for the Blue Devils (8-1).

No. 6 Bloomfield 88, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 0: Bloomfield (8-1) got four touchdown runs from Wiley Ziegler and three from Braeden Guenther.

No. 7 Lawrence-Nelson 52, Nebraska City Lourdes 16: The Raiders (8-1) pulled away from a 16-16 tie by scoring with six seconds left in the first quarter.

No. 8 Osceola 88, Fullerton 38: Isaiah Zelasney scored three times in a 34-point first quarter for Osceola (8-1).

No. 9 Sandhills-Thedford 80, Hyannis 28: The Knights (8-1) led 43-0 after the first quarter.

No. 10 Johnson-Brock 58, Wausa 22: Sloan Pelican threw four touchdown passes and ran for 73 yards and a TD for the 8-1 Eagles.

Central Valley 52, O’Neill St. Mary’s 6: Central Valley (8-1) led 36-0 at halftime.

Dundy County-Stratton 42, Axtell 8: Ethan Latta had a 70-yard punt return in the first quarter after Mauricio Diaz scored from the first play from scrimmage on a 65-yard run. Corbin Horner ran for three scores for the Tigers (8-1).

Elm Creek 52, Mullen 8: Beau Knapp threw three touchdown passes to Carter Erickson, and each ran for a score for the 8-1 Buffaloes.

Humphrey St. Francis 64, Falls City Sacred Heart 12: Jaden Kosch started the second half for the Flyers (6-3) with touchdowns on a kickoff return and a 22-yard pick six.

South Loup 34, Kenesaw 6: The Bobcats (6-3) beat the defending Eight Man-2 state champion, which finished 7-2.

Twin Loup 66, Elgin/Pope John 26: Rusty Oxford threw three touchdown passes for the Wolves (7-2). Quincey Ryker rushed for 197 yards.

Class A

Millard West 48, Omaha Bryan 20: Brody Peterson and Jackson Williams each scored two touchdowns for the Wildcats (6-3) to end the season on a five-game winning streak.

Omaha Creighton Prep 44, Omaha Benson 13: Nick Kieny’s 97-yard pick six highlighted a 37-point first half for the fourth-ranked Junior Jays (6-3).

Lincoln North Star 23, Columbus 17

Class B

Bennington 52, Elkhorn Mount Michael 14: Trey Bird threw for three touchdowns, two to Jonathan Williams, as the Class B No. 1 Badgers (9-0) had a pair of pick-sixes to cap the perfect regular season.

Plattsmouth 34, Ralston 14