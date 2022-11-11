Results: Nebraska high school football playoffs, Nov. 11

Below are the results from the Nebraska high school football playoffs on Nov. 11.
Class A
Gretna 36, Omaha Creighton Prep 14
Omaha Westside 38, Grand Island 7
Final Nov. 21: Grand Island (11-1) vs. Gretna (12-0), 7:15 p.m. at Memorial Stadium
Class B
Omaha Gross 49, Scottsbluff 35
Final Nov. 22: Bennington (12-0) vs. Omaha Gross (12-0), 7:15 p.m. at Memorial Stadium
Class C-1
Aurora 40, Boone Central 19
Pierce 45, Adams Central 26
Final Nov. 22: Aurora (12-0) vs. Pierce (12-0) ,2:45 p.m. at Memorial Stadium
Class C-2
Hartington Cedar Catholic 6, at Battle Creek 0
Norfolk Catholic 38, Ord 6
Final Nov. 22: Hartington Cedar Catholic (9-3) vs. Norfolk Catholic (12-0), 10:15 a.m. at Memorial Stadium
Eight Man-1
Clarkson/Leigh 54, Stanton 12
Neligh-Oakdale 50, North Platte St. Patrick's 28
Final Nov. 21: Clarkson/Leigh (11-1) vs. Neligh-Oakdale (11-1), 2:45 p.m. at Memorial Stadium
Eight Man-2
Hitchcock County 48, Bloomfield 0
Howells-Dodge 50, Central Valley 12
Final Nov. 21: Hitchcock County (11-0) vs. Howells-Dodge (12-0), 10:15 a.m. at Memorial Stadium
Six Man
Lincoln Parkview 40, SEM 22
Pawnee City 66, Arthur County 54
Final Nov. 18: Pawnee City (9-2) vs. Lincoln Parkview (10-1), 7 p.m. at UNK
Photos: Gretna vs Creighton Prep in Class A state semifinals
Photos: Westside vs Grand Island in Class A football state semifinals
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!