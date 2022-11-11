 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FOOTBALL

Results: Nebraska high school football playoffs, Nov. 11

Gretna's Korver Demma after semifinal win over Omaha Creighton Prep

Below are the results from the Nebraska high school football playoffs on Nov. 11.

Class A

Gretna 36, Omaha Creighton Prep 14

Omaha Westside 38, Grand Island 7

Final Nov. 21: Grand Island (11-1) vs. Gretna (12-0), 7:15 p.m. at Memorial Stadium

Omaha Westside head coach Paul Limongi talks to his team following the Grand Island vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A semifinal football game at Omaha Westside High School in Omaha on Friday, November 11, 2022. Omaha Westside won the game 38-7.

Class B

Bennington 23, Waverly 7

Omaha Gross 49, Scottsbluff 35

Final Nov. 22: Bennington (12-0) vs. Omaha Gross (12-0), 7:15 p.m. at Memorial Stadium

Class C-1

Aurora 40, Boone Central 19

Pierce 45, Adams Central 26

Final Nov. 22: Aurora (12-0) vs. Pierce (12-0) ,2:45 p.m. at Memorial Stadium

Class C-2

Hartington Cedar Catholic 6, at Battle Creek 0

Norfolk Catholic 38, Ord 6

Final Nov. 22: Hartington Cedar Catholic (9-3) vs. Norfolk Catholic (12-0), 10:15 a.m. at Memorial Stadium

Eight Man-1

Clarkson/Leigh 54, Stanton 12

Neligh-Oakdale 50, North Platte St. Patrick's 28

Final Nov. 21: Clarkson/Leigh (11-1) vs. Neligh-Oakdale (11-1), 2:45 p.m. at Memorial Stadium

Eight Man-2

Hitchcock County 48, Bloomfield 0

Howells-Dodge 50, Central Valley 12

Final Nov. 21: Hitchcock County (11-0) vs. Howells-Dodge (12-0), 10:15 a.m. at Memorial Stadium

Six Man

Lincoln Parkview 40, SEM 22

Pawnee City 66, Arthur County 54

Final Nov. 18: Pawnee City (9-2) vs. Lincoln Parkview (10-1), 7 p.m. at UNK

