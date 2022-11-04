Results: Nebraska high school football playoffs, Nov. 4

Below are the results from the Nebraska high school football playoffs on Nov. 4.
* * *
Class A
Grand Island 28, Millard South 10
Gretna 32, Bellevue West 23
Omaha Creighton Prep 10, Elkhorn South 3
Omaha Westside 42, Lincoln Southwest 28
Class B
Bennington 34, Elkhorn North 13
Omaha Gross 42, York 6
Scottsbluff 33, Omaha Skutt 0
Waverly 30, Grand Island Northwest 7
Class C-1
Adams Central 31, McCook 14
People are also reading…
Aurora 48, Lincoln Christian 28
Boone Central 41, Ashland-Greenwood 15
Pierce 33, Columbus Lakeview 23
Class C-2
Battle Creek 28, Hastings St. Cecilia 20
Hartington Cedar Catholic 10, Malcolm 9 OT
Norfolk Catholic 62, Lincoln Lutheran 42
Ord 35, Oakland-Craig 28
Eight Man-1
Clarkson/Leigh 46, Weeping Water 18
Neligh-Oakdale 40, Riverside 28
North Platte St. Patrick's 63, Elmwood-Murdock 16
Stanton 52, Nebraska Christian 24
Eight Man-2
Bloomfield 34, Wynot 22
Central Valley 42, BDS 20
Hitchcock County 58, Elm Creek 6
Howells-Dodge 58, Dundy County-Stratton 8
Six Man
Arthur County 48, Hay Springs 13
Lincoln Parkview 54, Red Cloud 32
Pawnee City 62, Potter-Dix 47
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 50, Shelton 26