FOOTBALL

Results: Nebraska high school football playoffs, Nov. 4

Stu Pospisil and Mike Patterson make their picks for the state volleyball tournament and preview all the football quarterfinals matchups.

Below are the results from the Nebraska high school football playoffs on Nov. 4.

* * *

Class A

Grand Island 28, Millard South 10

Gretna 32, Bellevue West 23

Omaha Creighton Prep 10, Elkhorn South 3

Omaha Westside 42, Lincoln Southwest 28

Class B

Bennington 34, Elkhorn North 13

Omaha Gross 42, York 6

Scottsbluff 33, Omaha Skutt 0

Waverly 30, Grand Island Northwest 7

Class C-1

Adams Central 31, McCook 14

Aurora 48, Lincoln Christian 28

Boone Central 41, Ashland-Greenwood 15

Pierce 33, Columbus Lakeview 23

Class C-2

Battle Creek 28, Hastings St. Cecilia 20

Hartington Cedar Catholic 10, Malcolm 9 OT

Norfolk Catholic 62, Lincoln Lutheran 42

Ord 35, Oakland-Craig 28

Eight Man-1

Clarkson/Leigh 46, Weeping Water 18

Neligh-Oakdale 40, Riverside 28

North Platte St. Patrick's 63, Elmwood-Murdock 16

Stanton 52, Nebraska Christian 24

Eight Man-2

Bloomfield 34, Wynot 22

Central Valley 42, BDS 20

Hitchcock County 58, Elm Creek 6

Howells-Dodge 58, Dundy County-Stratton 8

Six Man

Arthur County 48, Hay Springs 13

Lincoln Parkview 54, Red Cloud 32

Pawnee City 62, Potter-Dix 47

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 50, Shelton 26

