FOOTBALL

Results: Nebraska high school football playoffs, Oct. 28

Stu Pospisil and Mike Patterson make their picks for the Nebraska state football playoffs and look at volleyball rankings entering district play.

Below are the results from the Nebraska high school football playoffs on Oct. 28.

* * *

Class A

Omaha Westside 59, Papillion-La Vista 21

Lincoln Southwest 31, Millard West 17

Millard South 35, Kearney 21

Grand Island 35, Omaha North 28

Elkhorn South 48, Lincoln East 20 

Omaha Creighton Prep 27, North Platte 0

Bellevue West 42, Papillion-La Vista South 20

Gretna 27, Lincoln Southeast 24

Class B

Bennington 50, Beatrice 7

Elkhorn North 35, Lincoln Pius X 14

Waverly 42, Norris 13

Grand Island Northwest 24, Elkhorn 21

Scottsbluff 54, Plattsmouth 14

Omaha Skutt 21, Blair 7

York 21, Seward 7

Omaha Gross 42, Elkhorn Mount Michael 0

Class C-1

Aurora 43, Columbus Scotus 13

Lincoln Christian 43, Omaha Roncalli 42

Boone Central 48, Minden 0

Ashland-Greenwood 35, Auburn 3

McCook 42, Broken Bow 14

Adams Central 29, Platteview 14

Columbus Lakeview 28, Wahoo 17

Pierce 49, Central City 8

Class C-2

Hastings St. Cecilia 29, Valentine 13

Battle Creek 42, Gordon-Rushville 12

Hartington Cedar Catholic 44, Mitchell 14

Malcolm 64, Fremont Bergan 17

Norfolk Catholic 28, Yutan 14

Lincoln Lutheran 31, Wahoo Neumann 21

Oakland-Craig 56, Fillmore Central 30

Ord 40, Chase County 0

Eight Man-1

North Platte St. Patrick's 50, Sandy Creek 14

Elmwood-Murdock 50, Hi-Line 30

Neligh-Oakdale 34, Heartland 22

Riverside 30, Summerland 18

Stanton 54, Ravenna 18

Nebraska Christian 14, Thayer Central 8

Clarkson/Leigh 22, Crofton 14

Weeping Water 40, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 22

Eight Man-2

Howells-Dodge 40, South Loup 12

Dundy County-Stratton 48, Johnson-Brock 8

Central Valley 20, Sandhills/Thedford 16

BDS 54, Lawrence-Nelson 26

Wynot 34, Twin Loup 28

Bloomfield 44, Osceola 42

Elm Creek 33, Ainsworth 18

Hitchcock County 52, Humphrey St. Francis 0

Six Man

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 77, Wallace 31

Shelton 65, Sterling 20

Lincoln Parkview 61, Southwest 27

Red Cloud 60, Hampton 14

Potter-Dix 109, Brady 41

Pawnee City 64, Stuart 8

Hay Springs 28, Cody-Kilgore 12

Arthur County 77, Wilcox-Hildreth 12

