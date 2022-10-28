Results: Nebraska high school football playoffs, Oct. 28

Below are the results from the Nebraska high school football playoffs on Oct. 28.
Omaha Westside 59, Papillion-La Vista 21
Lincoln Southwest 31, Millard West 17
Millard South 35, Kearney 21
Grand Island 35, Omaha North 28
Elkhorn South 48, Lincoln East 20
Omaha Creighton Prep 27, North Platte 0
Bellevue West 42, Papillion-La Vista South 20
Gretna 27, Lincoln Southeast 24
Bennington 50, Beatrice 7
Elkhorn North 35, Lincoln Pius X 14
Grand Island Northwest 24, Elkhorn 21
Scottsbluff 54, Plattsmouth 14
Omaha Gross 42, Elkhorn Mount Michael 0
Aurora 43, Columbus Scotus 13
Lincoln Christian 43, Omaha Roncalli 42
Boone Central 48, Minden 0
Ashland-Greenwood 35, Auburn 3
Adams Central 29, Platteview 14
Columbus Lakeview 28, Wahoo 17
Pierce 49, Central City 8
Hastings St. Cecilia 29, Valentine 13
Battle Creek 42, Gordon-Rushville 12
Hartington Cedar Catholic 44, Mitchell 14
Malcolm 64, Fremont Bergan 17
Norfolk Catholic 28, Yutan 14
Lincoln Lutheran 31, Wahoo Neumann 21
Oakland-Craig 56, Fillmore Central 30
North Platte St. Patrick's 50, Sandy Creek 14
Elmwood-Murdock 50, Hi-Line 30
Neligh-Oakdale 34, Heartland 22
Riverside 30, Summerland 18
Nebraska Christian 14, Thayer Central 8
Clarkson/Leigh 22, Crofton 14
Weeping Water 40, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 22
Howells-Dodge 40, South Loup 12
Dundy County-Stratton 48, Johnson-Brock 8
Central Valley 20, Sandhills/Thedford 16
BDS 54, Lawrence-Nelson 26
Bloomfield 44, Osceola 42
Elm Creek 33, Ainsworth 18
Hitchcock County 52, Humphrey St. Francis 0
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 77, Wallace 31
Lincoln Parkview 61, Southwest 27
Hay Springs 28, Cody-Kilgore 12
Arthur County 77, Wilcox-Hildreth 12
102922-owh-spo-papiosouthbellewest-LS03.jpg
Bellevue West's Isaiah McMorris runs the ball during a game at Bellevue West High School in Bellevue on Friday.
102922-owh-spo-papiosouthbellewest-LS05.jpg
Bellevue West's CJ Gauff runs the ball during a game at Bellevue West High School in Bellevue on Friday.
102922-owh-spo-papiosouthbellewest-LS06.jpg
Bellevue West's CJ Gauff runs the ball for a touchdown during a game at Bellevue West High School in Bellevue on Friday.
102922-owh-spo-papiosouthbellewest-LS01.jpg
Bellevue West's Jermaine Green runs the ball for a touchdown during a game against Papio South at Bellevue West High School in Bellevue on Friday.
102922-owh-spo-papiosouthbellewest-LS04.jpg
Papio South's Devyn Jones runs the ball during a game at Bellevue West High School in Bellevue on Friday.
102922-owh-spo-papiosouthbellewest-LS07.jpg
Papio South's Sam Schuler looks to throw a pass against pressure from Bellevue West's J'dyn Bullion during a game at Bellevue West High School in Bellevue on Friday.
102922-owh-spo-papiosouthbellewest-LS08.jpg
Bellevue West's Isaiah McMorris dives to catch a pass during a game at Bellevue West High School in Bellevue on Friday.
102922-owh-spo-papiosouthbellewest-LS02.jpg
Bellevue West's Daniel Kaelin attempts a pass during a game at Bellevue West High School in Bellevue on Friday.
102922-owh-spo-papiosouthbellewest-LS09.jpg
Bellevue West's Daniel Kaelin looks to throw a pass during a game at Bellevue West High School in Bellevue on Friday.
102922-owh-spo-papiosouthbellewest-LS10.jpg
Papio South's Aiden Payne tackles Bellevue West's CJ Gauff during a game at Bellevue West High School in Bellevue on Friday.
102922-owh-spo-papiosouthbellewest-LS11.jpg
Papio South's Sam Schluer looks to throw a pass during a game at Bellevue West High School in Bellevue on Friday.
102922-owh-spo-papiosouthbellewest-LS12.jpg
Papio South's Keenan Flannery catches a pass during a game at Bellevue West High School in Bellevue on Friday.
102922-owh-spo-papiosouthbellewest-LS13.jpg
Papio South's Max Niiya, right, and Royceon Skogerboe follow teammates onto the field for warmups before a game at Bellevue West High School in Bellevue on Friday.
102922-owh-spo-papiosouthbellewest-LS14.jpg
Papio South's Sam Schuler celebrates a touchdown during a game at Bellevue West High School in Bellevue on Friday.
