Results: Nebraska high school football state playoff semifinals
FOOTBALL

Results: Nebraska high school football state playoff semifinals

  • Updated
The title games have been set for 2021 Nebraska high school football.

Below are the scores from throughout the state in Friday's action in the Nebraska high school state football playoffs.

* * *

Class A

Gretna 34, Omaha North 0

Omaha Westside 41, Bellevue West 26

Class B

Aurora 21, Omaha Skutt 17

Bennington 28, Elkhorn 7

Class C-1

Columbus Lakeview 31, Kearney Catholic 21

Pierce 21, Battle Creek 0

Class C-2

Fremont Bergan 20, Ord 0

Norfolk Catholic 35, Wilber Clatonia 12

Eight Man-1

Cross County 56, Hitchcock County 20

Howells-Dodge 56, Burwell 18

Eight Man-2

Kenesaw 36, BDS 6

Sandhills/Thedford 52, Elgin/Pope John 8

Six Man

Cody-Kilgore 72, Wallace 28

Potter-Dix 39, Spalding Academy 38

