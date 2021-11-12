Results: Nebraska high school football state playoff semifinals

Below are the scores from throughout the state in Friday's action in the Nebraska high school state football playoffs.
* * *
Class A
Gretna 34, Omaha North 0
Omaha Westside 41, Bellevue West 26
Class B
Aurora 21, Omaha Skutt 17
Bennington 28, Elkhorn 7
Class C-1
Columbus Lakeview 31, Kearney Catholic 21
Pierce 21, Battle Creek 0
Class C-2
Fremont Bergan 20, Ord 0
Norfolk Catholic 35, Wilber Clatonia 12
Eight Man-1
Cross County 56, Hitchcock County 20
Howells-Dodge 56, Burwell 18
Eight Man-2
Kenesaw 36, BDS 6
Sandhills/Thedford 52, Elgin/Pope John 8
Six Man
Cody-Kilgore 72, Wallace 28
Potter-Dix 39, Spalding Academy 38