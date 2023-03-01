Below are the results from the first day of the Nebraska high school girls basketball state tournament.
CLASS A
Millard South 74, Lincoln Southwest 58
Bellevue West 63, Bellevue East 46
Millard North 54, Lincoln North Star 37
Lincoln High 64, Millard West 55
Class C-1
Bridgeport 61, Lincoln Christian 57
Adams Central 45, Gothenburg 38
Class D-1
Hastings St. Cecilia 49, Elmwood-Murdock 37
Centura 45, Elgin/Pope John 27
Hartington Cedar Catholic 69, Johnson-Brock 36
Photos: Nebraska high school girls basketball state tournament, Wednesday
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!