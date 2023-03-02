Below are the results from the second day of the Nebraska high school girls basketball state tournament.
Class B
Elkhorn North 60, Norris 40
Omaha Skutt 73, Waverly 41
Class C-2
Crofton 49, Cross County 27
Oakland-Craig 36, Ponca 22
Pender 56, Clarkson/Leigh 37
West Point GACC 67, Southern Valley 46
Class D-2
Falls City Sacred Heart 64, Leyton 30
Humphrey SF 61, McCool Junction 54
Shelton 52, Wilcox-Hildreth 22
Wynot 53, O'Neill St. Mary's 44
