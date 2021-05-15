Results: Nebraska high school state baseball, soccer tournaments, May 15

Nick's Picks

BEST SOCCER MATCH

Gretna 2, Lincoln East 1, SO: The Dragons missed their first try in the kicks, and went on to make their next six. After East hit the post in the seventh round, senior defender Taylor Daffer put her attempt away in the left side of the goal for a 6-5 victory in penalties. The win puts the Dragons into Tuesday’s 5 p.m. state championship match against Millard North.

TOP PERFORMER

Sena Ahovissi, Millard North: The Omaha recruit scored both goals in the Mustangs’ 2-1 win over Omaha Marian in the semifinals. Her strike from distance in the 65th minute hit the bottom side of the crossbar and bounced down over the line for the winner, putting Millard North in its sixth final in eight seasons.

THEY SAID IT

“It's overwhelming, honestly.”

— Lincoln Southwest keeper Nolan Fuelberth on his feelings after a 1-0 over Omaha Creighton Prep in Saturday night’s semifinals. The Silver Hawks move on to play Omaha South in the 8 p.m. championship match on Tuesday night.