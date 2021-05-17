Results: Nebraska high school state baseball, soccer tournaments, May 17

NICK’S PICKS

BEST MATCH

Lexington 1, Elkhorn Mount Michael 0: A collision between Mount Michael teammates left Lexington’s Freddy Vargas all alone with an empty goal in front of him. And Vargas did not disappoint. The junior pounded home the winner in the 53rd minute and pushed the Minutemen into Wednesday’s 8 p.m. state final, the first in program history.

TOP PERFORMER

Molly Ramsey, Norris: The senior scored two goals in a span of six minutes late in the match, lifting the Titans to a 4-2 semifinal win over Omaha Duchesne. Ramsey beat the keeper and put away empty-netters on both, giving her three in the state tournament and 19 on the season. Norris will make its first state soccer championship appearance in program history in Wednesday’s finals.

THEY SAID IT

“More than you know.”

Skutt coach John Carlson when asked how bad he wants a state title for his seniors, who have lost twice in the finals and had their junior seasons canceled due to COVID. They’ll get a third chance at gold on Wednesday night after beating Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 7-1 in Monday’s semifinals.