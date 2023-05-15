Here are the results for the third day of the 2023 Nebraska high school state baseball tournament.
Results
Lincoln East 7, Elkhorn South 1
Millard West 9, Omaha Creighton Prep 1
Bellevue West 5, Papillion-La Vista South 1
CLASS B AT TAL ANDERSON FIELD
Elkhorn North 8, Beatrice 0
Omaha Gross 13, Platte Valley 2
Omaha Skutt 4, Wahoo/Wahoo Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 0
Omaha Roncalli 10, Central City/Fullerton/Centura 4
Omaha Concordia/Omaha Brownell-Talbot/Omaha Christian 5, Douglas County West 4, 12 innings
