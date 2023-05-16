Here are the results for the fourth day of the 2023 Nebraska high school state baseball tournament.
Results
CLASS A ELIMINATION GAMES
Elkhorn South 6, Bellevue West 3
Grand Island 10, Omaha Creighton Prep 0
CLASS B ELIMINATION GAMES
Omaha Gross 5, Beatrice 2
Omaha Skutt 18, Elkhorn 4
CLASS C ELIMINATION GAMES
Platteview 12, Omaha Concordia/Brownell Talbot/Christian 1
Wayne 8, Central City/Fullerton/Centura 7
