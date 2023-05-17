Here are the results for the fifth day of the 2023 Nebraska high school state baseball tournament.
Results
Grand Island 7, Millard West 5 (Game 1)
Millard West 5, Grand Island 1 (Game 2)
Lincoln East 3, Elkhorn South 2
Championship: Millard West vs. Lincoln East
Omaha Gross 11, Elkhorn North 3 (Game 1)
Elkhorn North 3, Omaha Gross 2 (Game 2)
Omaha Skutt 4, Norris 2 (Game 1)
Norris 11, Omaha Skutt 2 (Game 2)
Championship: Elkhorn North vs. Norris
Wayne 4, Omaha Roncalli 2 (Game 1)
Omaha Roncalli 5, Wayne 4 (Game 2)
Championship: Malcolm vs. Omaha Roncalli
Photos: Nebraska high school state baseball tournament, day 5
