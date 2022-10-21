Results: Nebraska high school state cross country meet

Below are the results from the Nebraska high school state cross country meet.
* * *
CLASS A
BOYS
Team scoring: Fremont 72, Millard West 105, Gretna 108, Lincoln Southwest 135, Lincoln Pius X 137, Lincoln East 153, Omaha Creighton Prep 154, Papio South 178, Elkhorn South 192, Omaha Westside 237, Omaha Burke 245, Lincoln Southeast 269.
Individual results: 1, Juan Gonzalez, Fre, 15:36.1. 2, Max Myers, LSW, 15:38.8. 3, Jack Witte, MW, 15:52.6. 4, Isaac Graff, LE, 15:58.9. 5, Isaac Ochoa, Norfolk, 16:11.0. 6, Wesley Pleskac, Fre, 16:11.7. 7, Piercze Marshall, MW, 16:12.8. 8, Dennis Chapman, OCP, 16:17.3. 9, Thomas Vasquez, OB, 16:18.7. 10, Braden Lofquest, Gre, 16:20.7. 11, Noah Lawrence, Columbus, 16:21.4. 12, Luke Johnson, ES, 16:24.1. 13, Sergio Martinez Cruz, Om. South, 16:26.3. 14, Porter Bickley, MW, 16:26.3. 15, Grant Dixon, ES, 16:33.4
GIRLS
Team scoring: Lincoln East 64, Omaha Westside 123, Millard West 132, Papio South 146, Elkhorn South 153, Fremont 158, Lincoln Southwest 160, Kearney 166, Millard North 180, North Platte 184, Gretna 215, Millard South 278.
Individual results: 1, Mia Murray, LE, 18:23.4. 2, Stella Miner, OW, 18:30.6. 3, Claire White, OW, 18:45.8. 4, Jaci Sievers, ES, 18:46.1. 5, Kaitlyn Swartz, PS, 18:48.9. 6, Isabelle Hartnett, MW, 19:09.8. 7, Mia Urosevich, OW, 19.11.8. 8, Abbigail Durow, MS, 19:18.2. 9, Kennedy Bartee, Lincoln High, 19:22.0. 10, Berlyn Schutz, LE, 19:25.5. 11, Peyton Svehla, LE, 19:31.8. 12, Alexis Chadek, Papio-LV, 19:31.9. 13, Claire Karjalainen, Kea, 19:39.7 14, Nayera Abdessalam, Om. North, 19:43.7. 15, Marissa Holm, NP, 19:48.6.
CLASS B
BOYS
Team scoring: Lexington 23, Omaha Skutt 33, Blair 89, Norris 90, South Sioux City 101, Gering 104, Elkhorn North 122, GI Northwest 129, Hastings 132, Seward 152, Elkhorn Mount Michael 159, Plattsmouth 179.
Individual results: 1, Riley Boonstra, Nor, 16:14.8. 2, Jayden Ureste, Lex, 16:29.0. 3, Mesuidi Ejerso, SSC, 16:38.9. 4, Thomas Rice, OS, 16:39.3. 5, Miguel Cruz-Mendoza, Lex, 16:44.7. 6, Jack Wade, OS, 16:45.4. 7, Oscar Aguado-Mendez, Lex, 16:45.8. 8, Alexander Rice, OS, 16:47.8. 9, Lazard Adame-Lopez, Lex, 16:49.9. 10, Gus Lampe, Om. Roncalli, 16:52.5. 11, Wyatt Behrens, Nor, 16:55.4. 12, Elijah Dix, Pla, 16:55.7. 13, Austin Carrera, Has, 16:56.0. 14, Brayden Geiger, Elkhorn, 17:01.8. 15, Colin Standifer, Sew, 17:04.0.
GIRLS
Team scoring: Norris 50, Bennington 69, Elkhorn North 76, Omaha Skutt 83, York 90, Gering 97, Omaha Duchesne 117, Lexington 128, South Sioux City 133, Seward 135, Blair 160, Scottsbluff 177.
Individual results: 1, Madison Seiler, Ger, 19;13.1. 2, Atlee Wallman, Nor, 19:43.1. 3, Emma Steffensen, Waverly, 19:52.3. 4, Ellie Thomas, Nor, 19:55.9. 5, Jadyn Scott, Ger, 20:03.5. 6, Kassidy Stuckey, York, 20:05.4. 7, Kendall Zavala, Nor, 20;18.0. 8, Gabriella Westfall, OS, 20:22.7. 9, Anika Richards, OS, 20:24.1. 10, Karnie Gottschalk, Sew, 20:31.6. 11, Margaret Lickteig, OD, 20:34.8. 12, Gabriela Calderon, Ben, 20:37.7. 13, Tessa Greisen, Sew, 20:40.7. 14, Jenna Polking, EN, 20:46.8. 15, Susana Calmo, Lex, 20:47.2.
CLASS C
BOYS
Team scoring: Gothenburg 45, Lincoln Christian 47, Fort Calhoun 54, Milford 76, Aurora 98, Malcolm 101, Broken Bow 139, Bloomfield-Wausa 153, Holdrege 158, Hartington 161, Wayne 169, Arlington 189, Fillmore Central 202, Sidney 206, Omaha Concordia 222.
Individual results: 1, Carson Noecker, Har, 14:58.3 2, AJ Raszler, Platteview, 16:43.0. 3, Carter Hohlen, LC, 16:44.2. 4, Noah Osmond, BB, 17:02.0. 5, Parker Graves, Got, 17:02.7. 6, Ely Olberding, FC, 17:06.1. 7, Lance, Olberding, FC, 17:19.2. 8, Jaxon Kilmurry, Battle Creek, 17:22.0. 9, Josiah Wilkinson, McCook, 17:23.5. 10, Dyami Berridge, Winnebago, 17:25.7. 11, Rowan Jarosik, South Central, 17:26.4. 12, Jackson Feauto, LC, 17:27.5. 13, Lucas Gautier, Aur, 17:34.2. 14, Drew Miller, Wayne, 17:34.6. 15, Brady Franzen, Lin. Lutheran, 17:34.7.
GIRLS
Team scoring: Wayne 74, Auburn 76, Lincoln Christian 86, Chadron 93, DC West 96, McCook 98, Fort Calhoun 110, Arlington 120, Milford 120, Aurora 121, Minden 145, Sidney 170, O'Neill 219, Bloomfield-Wausa 247, Kearney Catholic 250.
Individual results: 1, Keelianne Green, Arl, 19;15.5. 2, Lindee Henning, Ogallala, 19;34.3. 3, Lilly Kenning, Mil, 19:50.8. 4, Talissa Tanquary, Sid, 20;10.1. 5, Olivia Lawrence, Platteview, 20:29.2. 6, Liston Crotty, Aub, 20:29.2. 7, Hailey O'Daniel, Arl, 20:34.0. 8, Sienna Dutton, MC, 20:34.4. 9, Mira Fosmer, Louisville, 20:34.7. 10, Josephine Jansen, Om. Gross, 20:34.8. 11, Maelie Nelson, FC, 20:34.9. 12, Emma Cappel, MC, 20:40.8. 13, Alexis Ericksen, Aur, 20:41.9. 14, Jala Krusemark, Wayne, 20:45.2. 15, Laura Hasemann, Wayne, 20:47.9.
CLASS D
BOYS
Team scoring: Bellevue Cornerstone 16, North Platte St. Patrick's 19, Nebraska Christian 45, Franklin 49, Tri County 59, McCool Junction 76, West Holt 79, Garden County 79, Sandhills Valley 83, Axtell 91, Norfolk Catholic 98, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 104, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 112, Plainview 117, Bertrand/Loomis 135, GICC 145, Alma 157, Hemingford 169.
Individual results: 1, Trey Robertson, Wallace, 16:38.7. 2, Jarrett Miles, NPSP, 16:45.7 3, Mason McGreer, Perkins County, 16:52.1. 4, Ashton Hughes, BC, 17:02.1. 5, Jacob Swanson, Neb. Christian, 17:17.3. 6, Justin Sherman, BC, 17:20.0. 7, Brody Taylor, Ponca, 17:20.5. 8, Trenton Neville, MCJ, 17:29.4. 9, Porter Connick, NPSP, 17:30.9. 10, Gannon Walsh, Pender, 17:34.1. 11, Caleb Schlichting, LDN, 17:36.9. 12, Zeke Christiansen, GC, 17:37.5. 13, Clinton Turnbull, Centennial, 17:39.0. 14, Carter Siems, Tri County, 17:40.9. 15, Benjamin Ehrenberg, BC, 17:41.0.
GIRLS
Team scoring: Hemingford 38, Ainsworth 40, Crofton 41, David City Aquinas 49, Palmyra 62, Homer 69, Ravenna 78, Nebraska Christian 80, Doniphan-Trumbull 86, Bridgeport 87, West Holt 91, Wallace 97, Bellevue Cornerstone 100, Oakland-Craig 103, Cambridge 122, Elkhorn Valley 123, Elm Creek 181, Hi-Line 188.
Individual results: 1, Jordyn Arens, Crofton, 19:29.8. 2, Katherine Kerrigan, Ain, 20;12.2. 3, Brekyn Kok, BC, 20:12.6. 4, Anna Fitzgerald, DT, 20;23.9. 5, Madison Davis, WH, 20:26.5. 6, Angela Frick, North Central, 20:28.6 7, Isabelle Peters, Tri County, 20;29.5. 8, Miriam Frasher, DCA, 20:41.3. 9, Dakota Horstman, Hem, 20:41.3. 10, Braelyn Gifford, North Platte St. Patrick's, 20:41.8. 11, Gianna Frasher, DCA, 20:43.8. 12, Lilly Harris, Homer, 21:00.4. 13, Peyton Paxton, Mullen, 21:05.4. 14, Cecilia Barron, Morrill, 21:05.6. 15, Chaney Nelson, OC, 21;14.2.