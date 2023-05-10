Here are the results for the third day of the 2023 Nebraska high school state soccer tournament.
Results
Bennington 6, Conestoga 1
Schuyler 2, South Sioux City 0
Omaha Skutt 9, Elkhorn North 0
Lexington 3, Columbus Scotus 2
Thursday's schedule
» Omaha Duchesne vs. Omaha Gross, noon
» Norris vs. Bennington, 2 p.m.
» Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North, 5:30 p.m.
» Columbus Scotus vs. Omaha Mercy, 7:30 p.m.
