Results: Nebraska high school state soccer tournament, May 11

Nick's picks

BEST MATCH

Omaha Creighton Prep 3, Millard South 2, SO: Opening day at the state tournament saved all its drama for last. Millard South equalized twice - just over three minutes after going down in the first half and then for a second time after halftime, just seven minutes after falling behind again. Millard South led early in the shootout, but Prep scored its final three to come away with the dramatic win.

TOP PERFORMER

Carter Hinman, Gretna: The senior forward scored twice in his team’s 5-0 win over Lincoln Southeast in the opening round. Hinman’s goals - one in each half - boosted his team-leading total to 13 on the season.

THEY SAID IT

“It’s not any team’s birthright to be at the state tournament.”

Lincoln Southwest coach Derek Scheich talking about his team mixing some pleasure in with its business trip to the state tournament