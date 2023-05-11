Here are the results for the fourth day of the 2023 Nebraska high school state soccer tournament.
Results
Omaha Duchesne 3, Omaha Gross 0
Norris 2, Bennington 1 (4-1 PK)
Omaha Skutt 4, Elkhorn North 1
Omaha Mercy 2, Columbus Scotus 1 OT
Friday's schedule
» Gretna vs. Papillion-La Vista South, noon
» Lincoln Southwest vs. Omaha Creighton Prep, 2 p.m.
» Gretna vs. Omaha Westside, 5:30 p.m.
» Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln East, 7:30 p.m.
Photos: Nebraska high school state soccer tournament, day 4
Photos: Nebraska high school state soccer tournament, day 3
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!